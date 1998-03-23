Initial Digital Results Please Cable Operators

Los Angeles -- Cable operators were cautiously pleased by

the initial results of their digital-tier rollouts, saying that penetration has reached 5

percent to 13 percent in less than a year.

Operators presented their findings here last week at the

CTAM Digital and Pay-Per-View Conference.

For example, Cox Communications Inc., which launched

digital five months ago in Aliso Viejo, Calif., in its Orange County cluster, said 7

percent of its 15,000 customers there have taken the new tier.

Telemarketers in the cluster reported a 20 percent to 40

percent close rate on Cox's $10.95-per-month digital offering.

Lynne Elander, Cox's director of product development,

said these "truck-chasers" were already paying $50 per month, and they were most

attracted by the prospect of 50 different movies in primetime, plus the "sexy"

on-screen guide.

Overall, in the Orange County cluster, digital has earned a

3 percent-penetration rate at prices ranging from $5.95 to $12.95 per month, with 70

percent of consumers opting for the highest price point.

Surveys are showing that subscribers have displayed a high

level of sophistication about their knowledge of digital, and Cox is leveraging off

community knowledge of the Digital Satellite System to boost penetration, Elander said.

"The majority know [about DSS], so we're playing

off that. Our ads say, 'Digital TV without the dish.' They respond to more

choice, more convenience and digital quality," she said.

Cox also launched telephony in the cluster, in Rancho Santa

Margarita, Calif., and Elander said the MSO has 20 percent-penetration in lifeline service

where it has launched.

In Tele-Communications Inc.'s markets, digital

penetration has reached 5 percent to 12 percent, said marketing senior vice president Tom

French. Further, he said, TCI is losing few customers to direct-broadcast satellite

providers because of DBS' high initial cost.

"If we fix cable's problems, they stay. Inertia

is our greatest asset," he said. They will only leave for more variety, and HITS

[Headend in the Sky, TCI's digital offering] remedies that."

But the most impressive launch numbers came from little

Buford Television Inc., in its Heath, Texas, Friendship Cable system. After six months,

the system has topped 13 percent digital penetration, with 130 customers, said Ron Martin,

Buford's president and chief operating officer.

Of the 130 Buford digital subscribers, 86 percent opted for

the all-inclusive package at $69.95 per month. Of those customers, 10 percent were

four-pay homes, 50 percent three-pay homes, 25 percent one-pays and 15 percent basic only.

While Martin noted that the package price wasn't much

of a jump for multipay households, basic-only subscribers were used to paying $28 per

month, and they bypassed $12.95 and $15.95 tier options.

Given the take rate, Martin anticipated paying for his

$492,235 digital investment (versus the $2.2 million that it would have cost to rebuild

his system to 750 megahertz) in 46 months.

Operators are already wrestling with the best ways to

market digital, but two strategies -- based on research and initial launch results --

emerged at the CTAM conference: Digital should be in the product name, and packaging is

more crucial than price.

Consumer polls presented at the conference showed a high

rate of consumer awareness of the concept of digital. A survey by Horowitz Associates Inc.

showed that three-quarters of the respondents were familiar with "digital," but

that only 20 percent of them could name a digital purveyor.

That poll, and one presented by Camille Jayne, president

and chief operating officer of Universal Electronics Inc., indicated that the market

potential for digital stands at about 23 percent.

Jayne's company polled 600 subscribers on behalf of

companies including General Instrument Corp. and HITS. The focus was actually on future

digital products beyond movies, such as interactive services, but it provided insight into

digital "hot-button" products, she said.

The research showed that no one category will drive digital

deployment, but that respondents would be willing to pay $7.78 per month for a package of

information refreshed regularly. Programming niches that scored highest for that package

included news, health information, Internet access, games and shopping.

Price points are very elastic, Jayne said. Interest

remained in the 50 percent to 60 percent range even when consumers were asked if

they'd pay $9.99 per month, as opposed to $3 or $4.

French said TCI is still wrestling with marketing strategy.

TCI has tried giving away boxes or offering two

months' free service, he noted. "When we've done that, we're seeing a

big bump," French said.

Some executives prefer stressing familiar product, followed

by a push to "supersize" it to digital. Others believe that the fullest digital

package should be the first offer, downsized from there. But there is a consensus that

digital must be complementary, and not supplementary, to analog product.

Noting that many early DBS customers cut their costs by

self-installing, TCI has experimented with self-install kits that plug into

consumers' phones, French said.

Operators had some advice for programmers, too. Newly

digitized systems don't have time for training programs on each of a potential 100

new networks.

Said Elander: Give us information to get us started, and

then "back off." And, she warned programmers, don't hold out for analog

placement.

"That road is closed," Martin agreed.

He said basic programmers need to compromise on their

profit models and settle for a possible 20 percent digital penetration, or "100

percent of nothin'" if they hold out for an analog slot in systems with no plans

to rebuild.

"My biggest surprise was that I thought that all of

the content on the [HITS] transponders was available to me, and two [networks] are

not," Martin added. He did not mention the networks by name, but executives of E.W.

Scripps Co.-owned Home & Garden Television and Food Network have stated that they are

holding out for analog carriage.