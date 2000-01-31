Industry Promotes Black History Month

Cable operators, trade groups and networks were putting the

finishing touches last week on plans to promote Black History Month, which runs throughout

February.

Cable in the Classroom programmers are making dozens of

movies, documentaries, dramas and biographies available to teachers looking for material

to highlight.

Topics run the range from literature, with a biography of

poet Maya Angelou on Lifetime Television; to music, with a profile of Ella Fitzgerald on

Ovation - The Arts Network; and even religion, with programs from Odyssey, A Henson &

Hallmark Entertainment Network.

History -- the subject and The History Channel -- is

well-represented, with shows on the Underground Railroad, slave ships and the Civil War.

Other networks participating in the CIC program for Black

History Month include Bravo, A&E Network, Discovery Channel, Nickelodeon, The Learning

Channel, Showtime, Black Entertainment Television and Cable News Network.

Time Warner Inc.'s Turner Broadcasting System Inc. networks

have their own educational initiative through Atlanta-based Turner Learning.

This year's Black History Month effort focuses on Turner

Network Television's original movie, Freedom Song. Scheduled to premiere Sunday,

Feb. 27, Freedom Song showcases grassroots organizers who risked their lives

registering African Americans to vote in the early 1960s.

"These kinds of docudramas reach students in a way

that textbooks just can't," Turner Learning senior vice president and general manager

Dr. John Richards said.

A number of TNT affiliates, including Comcast Corp. in

Detroit and Prime Cable in Chicago, plan to host educational screenings of Freedom Song

and hold panel discussions with local students, a Turner Learning spokeswoman said.

Richards said Turner Learning goes out of its way to make

sure the programming it shares with teachers is truly educational, rather than something

used to promote its networks.

Turner Learning is making a 12-page educators' guide --

complete with curriculum notes on Freedom Song and an interactive CD-ROM --

available to 10,000 teachers. The deadline for requests is today (Jan. 31). Curriculum

notes will also be available on the organization's Web site (learning.turner.com).

In addition to Freedom Song, Turner Learning is also

highlighting five CNN Newsroom programs with topics including Afrocentric education, as

well as perceptions of beauty among African-American women and teen-agers.

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services' Pittsburgh

system decided to honor Black History Month by running AIDS-awareness programming in

February, according to regional director of communications Dan Garfinkel.

The system sent invitations to local community leaders in

the health care and religious communities last week for a special preview screening.

Garfinkel said AT&T Broadband hopes to create grassroots awareness for the

commercial-free programming, which airs on two successive weekends in mid-February. On-air

promotions are scheduled to start tomorrow (Feb. 1).

The National Cable Television Association and the National

Association of Minorities in Communications recently partnered on a community-relations

effort called "Cable in Focus: Diversity."

The partnership encourages local screenings of recommended

diversity-themed programming, including The Color of Friendship from Disney

Channel, Same Difference from Fox Family Channel, The Wishing Tree from

Showtime and Freedom Song.

Starz Encore Media Group LLC's BET Movies started signing

up cable operators to participate in its Black History Month affiliate campaign early last

month. BET Movies will provide customizable direct-mail pieces to affiliates highlighting

featured February programming, including recent hit Beloved, starring Oprah Winfrey

and Danny Glover, and 1930s film Zou Zou, starring Josephine Baker.

The network is also asking its affiliates to run

cross-channel spots to drive tune-in, according to BET Movies and Starz Encore director of

multicultural marketing Andrew Givens.

In addition, BET Movies is running a

customer-service-representative incentive program, giving CSRs a chance to win a trip to

Las Vegas if they say the words "BET Movies celebrates Black History Month" when

mystery callers phone in.

Yolanda King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and

Coretta Scott King, will host BET Movies' focus on Black History Month. The campaign is

dubbed "A Century Rich with Color." King will appear in promotional

interstitials and introduce featured movies throughout February.

Phylicia Rashad will host a monthlong special on Courtroom

Television Network, "Great Legal Minds in African-American History." The

network's Black History Month coverage includes that series of vignettes on the legal

profession, as well as a special edition of Crime Stories, "Who Killed Martin

Luther King Jr.?" Feb. 4.

On the MSO side, Comcast will promote Black History Month

with a direct-mail piece to several-million homes in its urban markets. The campaign will

showcase programming from Home Box Office, Showtime and Starz Encore premium channels

geared toward the African-American community.

In Detroit, "We celebrate the whole month," a

spokesman for Comcast's Detroit system said. In addition to four movie screenings that the

operator sponsors locally, Comcast will air 30-second vignettes honoring Detroit

historical figures of African descent.

And a highlight of the system's Black History Month

celebration is a contest that awards a subscriber with a trip to the African coast.