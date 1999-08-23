Indias Zee TV Sees Strong U.S. Growth
New York -- India's Zee TV has seen
better-than-expected growth at its U.S. channel, Zee TV USA, since it launched 13 months
ago.
Zee TV said last week that the U.S. channel has about
47,000 subscribers. Company executives were forecasting about 20,000 when it launched in
July 1998.
Zee TV USA is available on EchoStar Communications
Corp.'s Dish Network direct-to-home platform.
Zee TV manager of international media and strategic
communications Bharat Kumar Raut said the company now hopes to gain cable distribution
through an agreement with International Channel Networks.
Subhash Chandra, chairman of Zee TV parent Zee Telefilms,
said the company eventually hopes to reach one-half of the estimated 750,000 South Asian
households in the United States.
