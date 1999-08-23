Indias Zee TV Sees Strong U.S. Growth

New York -- India's Zee TV has seen

better-than-expected growth at its U.S. channel, Zee TV USA, since it launched 13 months

ago.

Zee TV said last week that the U.S. channel has about

47,000 subscribers. Company executives were forecasting about 20,000 when it launched in

July 1998.

Zee TV USA is available on EchoStar Communications

Corp.'s Dish Network direct-to-home platform.

Zee TV manager of international media and strategic

communications Bharat Kumar Raut said the company now hopes to gain cable distribution

through an agreement with International Channel Networks.

Subhash Chandra, chairman of Zee TV parent Zee Telefilms,

said the company eventually hopes to reach one-half of the estimated 750,000 South Asian

households in the United States.