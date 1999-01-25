Indias Zee, Star Call Off Merger

New Delhi, India -- A cryptic statement issued last week by

one of India's dominant pay TV programmers, Zee Telefilms, announced that Zee and

Star TV have halted their merger talks.

Rupert Murdoch -- chairman of the company that controls

Star, News Corp. -- is apparently unwilling to fork over the asking price of Zee's

chairman, Subash Chandra.

"[Star's] valuation of Zee's business is a

stumbling block in talks with Star TV. Negotiations will be restarted only when they offer

us a true and fair valuation," said Rajhi Bakshi, vice president of corporate

communications at Zee Telefilms subsidiary Zee Network.

Star TV, the Hong Kong-based programming group, has had

strong ties with Zee Telefilms in recent years, as News Corp. and Chandra are partnered in

Asia Television Ltd., a Hong Kong company that supplies programming to Zee.

The deal that was called off would have effectively merged

the two companies' separate plans for direct-to-home platforms in India.

News Corp. was expected to take a stake in some other

properties owned by Chandra, while Chandra was expected to take managerial control of

Star's India-focused program networks.

The rift between the two companies was compounded by word

early this month from Pramod Mahajan, India's new minister of information and

broadcasting, who said he had decided to begin the long-delayed process of licensing DTH

platforms for the country.

Star immediately announced that it would partner in India

with Hughes Electronics Corp.'s local subsidiary, Hughes Ispat, on a DTH platform.

And Zee, in turn, said it is seeking a joint-venture partner for its DTH platform, and it

is negotiating with DTH providers in the United States and Australia.

Sources within Zee admitted that they weren't happy to

learn of Star's tie-in with Hughes Ispat, because Zee and Star were still in

negotiations at the time of the announcement.

Senior sources within the Ministry of Information and

Broadcasting said they have already prepared a list of dos and don'ts for the DTH

platforms.

A 60 percent equity cap on foreign ownership is part of the

plan. Other requirements include a license fee based on a percentage of revenue, adherence

to program-content restrictions and a must-carry provision requiring the platforms to

carry all 14 state-run Doordarshan channels.

Media analysts believe that the final curtain has not come

down on the turbulent talks between Star and Zee. "Star needs Zee, because the latter

is a financially sound company," said Kunal Dasgupta, CEO of Sony Entertainment

Television in India. "Together, both companies could be in a position to tap the

stock markets in a much better way. Star will find it difficult to go alone."

Urmilla Gupta, who heads Star's DTH activities in

India, said a merger would create a formidable media player in India, but he added that

DTH must be kept separate from any possible discussion.