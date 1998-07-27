Indias Zee Set for Spending Spree

New York -- India's Zee TV is prepared to go on a

major spending spree over the next year to expand in its home market and abroad.

The company, one of India's biggest pay TV

programmers, has earmarked up to $100 million for new programming, for the launch of two

additional European networks, for its new U.S. network and for increased worldwide news

gathering and equipment, said Vijay Jandal, managing director and CEO of Zee Worldwide.

To fund the expansion, Zee will begin an international road

show early next month, pitching a $100 million bond issue to investors. Jandal said he

expects the debt to attract mainly U.S. buyers. The value of the issue, led by Morgan

Stanley Dean Witter, was trimmed from a previously planned $125 million.

Jandal, who was here to promote the recent launch of Zee TV

USA, added, "$100 million is enough."

The biggest portion of the proceeds will go toward new

programming that will help to fuel Zee's domestic networks -- Zee TV, Zee Cinema, Zee

Music and Zee India TV -- and its growing global bundle.

In Europe, where Zee already operates a Zee TV

general-entertainment channel, the company is girding to launch dedicated movie and news

networks over the next four to six months, Jandal said, adding that the company will also

subsidize digital decoder boxes for its subscribers there, as many distribution platforms

move away from analog.

Proceeds from the bond sale will also help to front its

U.S. channel, which began transmissions late last month on EchoStar Communications

Corp.'s Dish Network direct-to-home platform.

Zee TV USA subscriptions cost $14.99 per month. Dheeraj

Kapuria, vice president of Zee TV USA Inc., said the company plans to invest

"millions" of dollars in the U.S. service on facilities and its program library,

as well as on original programming, which could begin next year. Kapuria declined to

specify a breakeven forecast.