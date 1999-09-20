Indian Programmers Enjoy Sporting Life

New Delhi, India -- Pay-television programmers here are

expanding into sports programming, and there's no room for a 98-pound weakling.

In its effort to break into sports, Sony Entertainment

Television (SET) recently spent $7.5 million to sponsor a series of cricket matches

organized by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. Rival Zee TV signed an agreement with the Nepal

Cricket Association, and will invest $1 million to build a sports stadium in Katmandu,

Nepal, giving it a forum to promote sporting events -- especially cricket -- all year

long.

"A sports channel is expensive to launch. We are very

keen to promote cricket, because it is the only sport in the subcontinent which fetches

huge viewers and gets back large revenue returns in record time," said Zee vice

president of corporate communications Rajan Bakshi.

SET CEO Kunal Dasgupta said the programmer's sponsorship

will "help us build a higher viewership, since cricket is seen as the ultimate form

of entertainment. Ever since we started the Sri Lanka series, we have registered a 300

percent increase in viewership. Gaining experience in sports telecasting will also help us

when we launch our own sports channel."

The networks' sports expansion comes during a wider

programming push at both SET and Zee. SET plans to launch its sports network by February

and to bow three additional local-language regional channels soon after that. It's looking

to secure $46.5 million in external financing to fund the startups.

Zee expects to launch its sports channel next February or

March. In addition, Zee aims to bow eight more networks targeting local-language groups

and news, and is investing $232 million toward that effort.

The push is part of a drive to derive subscriber fees from

cable operators. Few networks have been able to do so and are relying entirely on ad

revenue.

In many markets the term "pay TV" refers to all

cable and satellite programming, but in India it comprises only those few networks able to

charge carriage fees.

"Sports will help propel the pay TV platform that SET

and Zee are planning," said Siddartha Ray, CEO of Stracon, a company that produces

sports programming for state broadcaster Doordarshan. "They will emerge as a real

threat to ESPN Star Sports in the years ahead."

SET and Zee could face some hurdles in the cricket market.

In August, the Board of Control of Cricket for India (BCCI) agreed to give Doordarshan

rights to all of the international cricket matches it sanctions over the next five years

for $46.5 million.

SET, Zee and ESPN Star Sports (which already has a

considerable cricket lineup) also bid on the rights. BCCI said it agreed to grant the

rights to Doordarshan because it has the widest reach: 55 million homes.