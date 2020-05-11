INCOMPAS: September Conference Still a 'Go'

INCOMPAS, whose members include competitive carriers and computer companies, said it is still planning to have a physical convention Sept. 14-16 in Las Vegas.

"After months at home, we look forward to seeing you in September," the group said in an email Monday (May 11).

The convention is scheduled for The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

INCOMPAS said it looked forward to meeting in person for the 2020 INCOMPAS Show. But it conceded it was not a done deal. "We are continuing to monitor updates from the CDC, WHO and state/city officials to ensure we can safely host the event," INCOMPAS said. "Should changes be necessary, we will immediately notify all attendees and supporters with detailed information and recommendations on next steps."

Registration fees will be refundable until close of business Aug. 21 (minus a $100 processing fee).

Currently, The Cosmopolitan is closed, along with other gaming and resort operations. The governor has not yet said when they can reopen.