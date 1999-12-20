Improving Quality May Help To Boost Streaming Media

Cable strategists can expect competitive pressures from

Web-based media providers to spill into the TV arena much sooner than expected, thanks to

the latest gains in streaming performance at sub-megabit-per-second speeds.

A glimpse into that future came two weeks ago at the

Streaming Media West conference in San Jose, Calif., where an array of new-media

initiatives tuned to the broadband-access market demonstrated the combined potency of

low-bit-rate streaming technologies and new means of bypassing Internet bottlenecks.

There was even a start-up company on hand, MeTV.com,

demonstrating a VHS-quality full-length movie-on-demand service that was delivered over a

digital-subscriber-line link at 375 kilobits per second.

"Digital audio and video are radically changing

computing and the Internet for consumers and businesses alike," said Microsoft Corp.

CEO Bill Gates, who was on hand to tout his company's stepped-up support for new-media

applications.

To illustrate his point, Gates gave a demonstration using

General Instrument Corp.'s advanced digital set-top, the "DCT-5000+," to deliver

Web-based media built on Microsoft's "Windows Media" platform to a TV set.

"The digital-media revolution offers tremendous

opportunities for industry innovation, creates new business models and dramatically

improves the computing and entertainment experience," Gates said.

But if getting Web-based media to the TV via a

next-generation set-top box is the business model of potential interest to cable

operators, Gates and other executives on hand at Streaming Media West had other products

to show that pointed to business models that could be far less cable-friendly.

Their basic message: With the ability to deliver

full-screen, 30-frame-per-second video streams tightly meshed with interactive

advertising, electronic commerce and other components at 500 kbps or less, Web-content

producers can now look at the expanding base of DSL customers, as well as high-speed

cable-modem customers, as target audiences for every type of programming imaginable.

"I think we're at a point of inflection where

broadband is ready to become a mass-market phenomenon," observed Leo Spiegel,

president and CEO of Sandpiper Networks Inc. "In another 12 to 18 months or so, the

availability of DSL and cable [data services] will be a de facto reality in most major

regions of the country."

The combination of more aggressive deployments of

high-speed-data services and the lowering of the bandwidth threshold for

entertainment-value product on the Internet-protocol infrastructure is augmented by

systems like Sandpiper's that circumvent Internet bottlenecks by distributing broadband

content to the network edges.

"We're creating a content-delivery network with

intelligent computing at the edges that can support all types of content, whether it's

HTML [HyperText Markup Language], streaming on-demand, live performances or something

else," Spiegel said.

In the case of Waterford, Conn.-based MeTV.com, the

business model includes a means of delivering Web-based movies on-demand to the TV from a

PC that's connected to DSL or a cable modem without requiring the use of a set-top box of

any kind.

Instead, the vendor has developed a small box that connects

to the PC via a wireless link and plugs into the audio and video inputs at the back of

most recent TV sets, thereby supporting translation of the IP Webcast signals to NTSC

(National Television Systems Committee) signals.

"We're still working on [retail] distribution

channels, but we anticipate that the module will cost about $100," MeTV CEO Jeffrey

Pescatello said. This includes a wireless transmitter operating in the unlicensed

5.4-gigahertz band that plugs into the PC and pipes the digital-video signal to the TV.

"We're charging for movies on-demand at about the same

price level you would pay at the video store -- $3 to $4 per viewing," Pescatello

said. "We're delivering comparable quality at much greater convenience, so those

prices make sense, although eventually, we hope to move to a monthly subscription

model."

To succeed at these price points requires consistent

delivery of quality film presentations at low-end DSL bit rates, which means MeTV has to

deliver what it was demonstrating in San Jose to everyone who buys a movie, Pescatello

noted. "This isn't just a tech demo -- It's a demonstration of an up-and-running

business," he said, noting that MeTV now has 1,500 full-length feature films under

license, one-half of which are ready or close to ready for Web distribution.

To achieve reliable distribution at such low bit rates,

MeTV is using the services of Seattle-based encoding.com, which compresses and formats

content for suppliers like MeTV and also acts as an aggregator of backbone-distribution

networks to facilitate high-quality delivery to network-edge points.

The company has licensed several compression,

file-formatting and streaming systems from leading suppliers, most recently the newly

enhanced Windows Media platform from Microsoft. The firm's backbone-distribution partners

include iBEAM Broadcasting Corp., Intervu Inc., Enron Communications Inc. and Digital

Island Inc., which is merging with Sandpiper.

"It doesn't matter who your ISP [Internet-service

provider] or cable operator is; when you go to our Web site, the system automatically

finds the best backbone-distribution network for delivering a movie to your service

provider's POP [point of presence]," Pescatello said.

While the company has been offering its service since

midyear, it is still in prelaunch phase, with plans to begin a limited launch with

advertising campaigns in New York and Los Angeles next month and across the rest of the

country by June.

The truly significant aspect of what MeTV was showing was

that it tapped an infrastructure -- as represented in the ASP (application-service

provider) model followed by encoding.com -- that is now available to everyone in the

content-supply business.

"We're able to significantly lower the barriers to

entry for companies that want to provide streaming and digital-media solutions without

investing in the required technology and services," noted Martin Tobias, CEO and

founder of encoding.com.

Several suppliers of the tools used in delivering audio and

video over the Web demonstrated in San Jose that they had managed through a variety of

techniques in the client/server mode to achieve what looked like VHS-quality full-screen

video running somewhere between 300 kbps and 400 kbps, depending on the vendor.

Techniques like variable-bit-rate encoding, forward error

correction and film-to-video bit-saving (telecine) processes -- which have been features

of bandwidth conservation in the digital-TV domain -- have now been optimized for use in

various proprietary Web-streaming systems, often in conjunction with a few seconds of

buffering to allow time for some of the complex processing.

Equally important, some suppliers are now offering

compression and streaming tool kits that include new means by which e-commerce and

advertising capabilities are easily built into a file program, supporting highly

interactive, media-rich experiences with hooks for dynamic ad insertion and a wide array

of account-management functions.

Microsoft, for example, was handing out a CD labeled

"Jumpstart" that contains a tool kit based on Windows Media, giving anyone with

NT-server-computing capabilities the means of putting revenue-generating broadband media

up on the Web.

"Authoring tools and rights management are built right

into the platform," said David Britton, lead product manager at Microsoft's

streaming-media division. "The content supplier can even set the exact level of

protection for a particular element -- for example, tying it to one person's usage and

preventing any copying."

Microsoft now has more than 80 companies participating as

partners in the Jumpstart initiative, which seeks to combine all of the elements needed to

deliver broadband content end-to-end in today's Web environment, from the basic software

tools to the backbone and local-access distribution facilities. "It's getting to be

practical to deliver broadband content," Britton said.

Microsoft's plunge into the streaming and related

infrastructure components surrounding media distribution on the Web has put new pressure

on RealNetworks Inc. as the dominating technology force in streamed media.

"Microsoft is definitely the competitor we're most

concerned about," acknowledged Paul Thelsa, group product manager at RNI. But

Microsoft has a long way to go if it is to match the quality and scope of RNI's enabling

technologies, Thelsa asserted.

"If you look at the still captures from 300-kbps

streams based on Windows Media versus those from ours at the same speed, you can see a big

difference in terms of picture clarity," he said, noting that RNI's new server

software offers a 50 percent improvement in video-streaming performance over the previous

version.

Innovations introduced with version 7 of the RNI server

software, which are enhancements of the firm's "G2" system, include

"two-pass profile encoding" and variable-bit-rate encoding, which work together

to analyze the moment-by-moment bit-stream requirements of an audio/video segment in order

to maximize bandwidth efficiency.

"We also have forward error-correcting codes, which is

something new for us," Thelsa said. "Basically, all of these things allow us to

deliver MPEG-1 quality at one-half the former data rate."

The latest products from RNI also include improved means of

supporting e-commerce and advertising, Thelsa noted. Web sites using an ad-management

solution in conjunction with the new advertising extension for the "RealServer

7.0" can count impressions, count click-throughs, target, schedule and manage sales

for ads shown in the "RealPlayer" client, he said.

"We've also done a deal with DoubleClick [Inc.] that

allows customers using the 'Real Broadcast Network' to operate what amounts to syndicated

shows with advertising support over the Web," Thelsa said.

This means media companies that want to gain new revenues

from existing product by inserting Web ads in place of the ads that run in the original TV

or radio broadcast segments can do so without having to develop and manage in-house

ad-serving and tracking systems, he added.

"It will be a big boon to broadband content if

providers can find a way to make new money off existing material," Thelsa noted.

While RNI demonstrated 300-kbps video streaming that

appeared to outperform some of its major competitors, it was not alone in showing

VHS-level quality at that data rate.

New York-based On2.com, for example, was on hand with a

300-kbps demo that delivered full-motion, full-screen video at stunning quality to the PC

without any support from the various backbone providers that were buttressing the MeTV

feed.

The company will soon be offering such content over the

Web. "We're putting broadband content together through our own site to help

evangelize what can be done with this technology," said Dan Miller, CEO of On2.com, a

longtime supplier of multimedia-compression and other tools that was formerly known as The

Duck Corp.

"The people who are in the media-production business

at the studios and broadcast networks don't care about the bleeding edge of

technology," Miller added. "They want to see working commercial products."