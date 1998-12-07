Imedia, TCI Settle Contract Lawsuit

Anaheim, Calif. -- Imedia Corp. executives were beaming

last week upon word that they had settled their long-standing lawsuit against

Tele-Communications Inc. for breach of contract.

In addition, the manufacturer scored a distribution

agreement with General Instrument Corp. -- which figured in the original lawsuit -- where

GI will sell Imedia's "CherryPicker" technology.

Imedia officials declined to disclose specifics about the

settlement, except to say the suit they filed a year ago has been "dismissed with

prejudice."

At the Western Show three years ago, Imedia was launched

into the media spotlight when John Malone, chairman and CEO of TCI, latched on to Imedia's

statistical multiplexing technology as the next great way to squeeze more bandwidth out of

existing cable plant.

Within days of that, TCI signed a contract with Imedia to

use the gear. In July of 1997, however, TCI quietly decided to use GI's competing

equipment, and Imedia took the matter to court in San Francisco. At the time, Imedia sued

for upwards of $65 million in compensatory damages.

That's all history now, relieved Imedia executives said

last week.

David Beddow, president of TCI's National Digital Center,

said in a statement that "with the dispute behind us, we look forward to testing

Imedia's CherryPicker."

The CherryPicker is widely viewed as a handy tool for cable

operators who pull down digitally compressed and multiplexed digital video tiers from

satellite providers, such as TCI's "HITS" service. The CherryPicker lets those

MSOs pluck off and re-deliver the digital video feeds in a mix-and-match fashion.

In the GI arrangement, GI will sell, perform systems

integration and support the CherryPicker line in North America. For Imedia, the deal is

"extremely attractive" as it gives the company a way to market the device as

part of GI's digital product offering, said Efi Arazi, chairman of Imedia.

Denton Kanouff, vice president of marketing for GI's

Digital Network Systems unit, said the addition of the CherryPicker to GI's digital line

"brings the benefit of customized programming and digital-into-digital program

insertion."

In other Imedia news, Peter van der Gracht joined Imedia as

its president and chief executive officer. Efi Arazi, who formerly held those roles, will

move up to the post of chairman.

Most recently, van der Gracht served as Scientific-Atlanta

Inc.'s vice president and general manager for headend systems.