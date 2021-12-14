IMDb TV Comes to PlayStation 5

Amazon has added app support for Sony PlayStation 5 consoles for its fast-growing AVOD platform, IMDb TV.

The distribution adds to previous device launches on Roku and Android TV and Google TV platforms, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S game consoles, and Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex CPE. IMDb TV is also supported by Apple iOS and Android mobile devices, and of course, the full line of Amazon Fire TV gadgets.

Through the end of October, Sony had sold 13.4 million of its current-generation PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide. Proliferation of the platform has been impacted by the global chip shortage.

Amazon doesn't release many user metrics for its three-year-old AVOD platform, but it did say in early May that IMDb TV viewership jumped 138% year-over-year. At that time, Amazon also said it had around 120 million monthly viewers for its over-the-top kingdom, which includes Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

IMDb TV is now a destination for original shows from Amazon Studios. For example, on Friday, the free-to-consumer streaming service will debut the second season of prep sports documentary Uninterrupted's Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.