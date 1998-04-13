Iger Tells Affils of Cable Route

Las Vegas -- In order for over-the-air television to remain

vital, ABC Inc. president Robert Iger last week warned that TV-station affiliates

must become amenable to network programming being "repurposed" to other outlets,

potentially cable.

"The notion of our programs running only on our

networks is an anachronism, and it is now clear that repurposing expensive product is an

imperative," Iger said, speaking at the National Association of Broadcasters

conference here.

Referring to the success of cable networks owned by

ABC's parent, The Walt Disney Co., Iger said, "Broadcasters simply must find a

way to participate in this subscription revenue stream."

Diminishing ratings has caused the broadcast networks to

squeeze affiliates in recent years, offering lower compensation for running network

programming or even demanding fees for certain shows.