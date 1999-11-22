ICTV Catches Digital Wave, Pitches Internet-TV Platform

Strategically refocusing its business plans, ICTV Inc.

wants to concentrate on the crowded field of providing high-speed Internet access over

digital-cable television.

The Silicon Valley company is staking its future on a new

digital version of its headend-based platform for providing Internet access and other

interactive applications through the current generation of digital-cable set-top boxes.

Working against ICTV are competitors such as WorldGate

Communications Inc. and Source Media Inc.'s Interactive Channel, which are aiming for the

same market, plus cable-industry trends that so far have moved toward putting interactive

functions in advanced set-tops, rather than in the headend.

Robert Clasen, the MSO veteran who became ICTV's chairman

in August, said his company is banking on a possible shift in cable-operator sentiments

about whether to offer interactive services primarily via powerful, but expensive,

advanced digital set-tops such as General Instrument Corp.'s "DCT-5000" and

Scientific-Atlanta Inc.'s upcoming "Explorer 6000."

ICTV's pitch is that its solution does not require embedded

set-top software in the box. This means it can leverage -- at about $100 or less per

customer -- the millions of currently deployed digital set-tops, such as the GI

"DCT-1000" and "DCT-2000," to generate new revenue from interactive

services.

ICTV argued that its platform provides the same or better

functionality and performance for Web browsing or for interactive functions such as gaming

as the advanced digital boxes do, but as a headend-based solution, it would be cheaper to

deploy and easier to manage.

The company also contended that as Moore's Law continues

making greater computing power available ever more cheaply, just as it has for personal

computers, headend-based processors, operating systems and Web browsers will be easier to

upgrade than set-tops will, as customers demand more powerful applications.

So far, the company said, MSOs have been willing to listen.

"They're giving us body language that they realize the

inherent long-term limitations of thick clients," Clasen said at a briefing last week

about ICTV's plans. "We're hearing that consistently from thought leaders at major

MSOs. We're getting second and third meetings. We've been around 10 years, and we've never

gotten those before."

ICTV has shifted its own course away from its analog

platform, offering television access to the Internet and a library of CD-ROM games and

other titles that so far has met with admittedly limited success.

ICTV's system launched this past March with St. Joseph

Cablevision in Missouri, and the company announced a deal later that month with Bresnan

Communications, but it has reported no other big wins.

"We got branded as a games channel," Clasen said.

"We did games because nobody else could." The CD-ROM service will still be

offered, but on an a la carte basis on the digital platform.

The digital platform relies on PC cards installed in ICTV

equipment at the cable headend, with each PC having a dedicated Ethernet connection to the

Internet backbone. ICTV transmits Internet and other data as MPEG-2 video streams,

eliminating the need for new set-top software.

New encoding techniques enable the system to support 40 to

80 simultaneous users on a single 6-megahertz cable channel, versus the three to six

channels operators had to use for the analog product. Proprietary frequency-reuse

technology enables one channel to serve an operator's entire set-top universe, ICTV said.

Data speeds reach up to 100 megabits per second for locally

cached content, compared with 10 mbps for ICTV's analog product.

"This solves what were perceived as shortcomings in

their analog product line -- primarily that it chewed up just way too much channel

capacity," said Michael Harris, president of Phoenix-based Kinetic Strategies Inc.

"The other piece is they've got more density on the

headend and better processing power," Harris added, "but they're swimming

against an industrywide philosophical approach to interactive TV that says the processing

power goes in the set-top box."

That approach so far has been exemplified by operators such

as AT&T Broadband & Internet Services, which has a commitment to deploy 5 million

DCT-5000s carrying software that includes the set-top Internet navigator developed by

Excite@Home Corp.

But Clasen said remarks by some executives at major MSOs

indicated that they might be rethinking how heavily they will rely on "thick"

set-tops such as the DCT-5000, which bear hefty price tags in addition to big processing

power.

"We're finding that there's a large group in AT&T

that doesn't support the DCT-5000 because of its cost," ICTV senior vice president of

marketing Michael Collette said.

A high-level executive at one MSO, who asked not to be

named, said his company was looking at ICTV and several other possible solutions for

low-level interactivity before its planned DCT-5000 launch.

"These solutions could work on a large embedded base

of 1000s and 2000s as we roll out the 5000s," the executive said. "They all have

pluses and minuses."

ICTV is not alone in believing that MSOs will see a

compelling business model in offering more headend-centric solutions. GI has indicated

that it sees a vast mainstream market for such solutions that utilize existing deployments

of its boxes and create potential new demand for older-generation set-tops such as the

DCT-2000.

GI has also introduced a new set-top, the

"SURFview," which has WorldGate's Internet-access software as a native

application. The box carries a $99 price point.