IBM Pushes Next-Generation Internet Forward

IBM Corp. is seizing on enterprise-sector demand for

applications at the cutting edge of broadband technology to accelerate development of

virtual-reality imaging and other Internet protocol-based functions that could quickly

penetrate into the mass-market.

"We're using the phrase, 'Next-Generation internet,'

with a small 'i,' to stress the fact that we need to focus on tools and applications

because the new infrastructure that will support next-generation capabilities is already

in the process of being built," said Rich Wall, program director for advanced

Internet projects with IBM's Internet division.

While there continues to be a lot of research activity

surrounding the construction of an "Internet2," the explosion in network

capacity over long-haul and regional backbones that operate on a foundation of IP

functionality is already pushing the Internet and its tributaries to this next level, Wall

noted.

This, in turn, has opened an opportunity to deliver

applications that, until recently, were impossible to provide over existing IP

infrastructures, including the core Internet.

"We're going to see incredible levels of bandwidth as

a natural evolution of networking technology, but the applications we're talking about

will need predictable, end-to-end quality of service and other performance parameters that

will require more than just a lot of bandwidth," Wall said.

There's already strong demand for cutting-edge applications

that can take advantage of this leap in network capacity in areas such as advanced

medical-image transfer, computer-aided-design collaboration and very high-quality

videoconferencing, Wall noted.

Meeting this demand requires close coordination with

customers and suppliers of software tools in the development of applications that make use

of advanced "video-charger" servers; gigabit and terabit router/switches; and

computer-rich end user devices provided by IBM and other systems manufacturers, he added.

The starting point for defining such applications is a

throughput sufficient to support MPEG-1, where 1.5-megabit-per-second end-user connections

allow MPEG (Moving Picture Expert Group) compression to be a natural part of the

applications stream, Wall added.

At the same time, he said, the types of servers used in

these applications are fast and big enough to handle MPEG-2 files, as well, which pushes

the end-point bandwidth requirements into the 3-mbps range and above.

These video-quality levels are just the beginning of what's

required, as evidenced in the capabilities surrounding medical-networking needs.

Collaborative online analysis of magnetic-resonance-imaging

and X-ray files requires not only high bandwidth, but also software tools supporting very

high graphic resolution in three dimensions and fast, real-time responsiveness to user

commands for turning and zooming in on images, Wall noted.

Interestingly, such high-end requirements are dovetailing

with efforts to get more functionality and quality out of the low end of the bandwidth

spectrum, where innovations tightly coupling compression techniques with IP-based

integration and playback of multiple file formats support ever better performance of

content accessed over dial-up lines.

For example, development of the next generation of MPEG

technology -- MPEG-4 -- is addressing both the high-end and low-end requirements in ways

that promise to revolutionize the look and feel of online multimedia, said Glenn

Reitmeier, vice president of high-definition and multimedia systems at Sarnoff Corp., a

participant in the standards-setting effort.

"MPEG-4 uses scalable wavelet technology to make

narrowband applications, as well as broadband, more effective," Reitmeier said.

"When you see what can be done with MPEG-4, you realize that narrowband isn't as dead

as many people think."

Sarnoff has developed a demo clip of MPEG-4 where a video

of a man entering and exiting through doorways into a hall is expanded into multiple

images of the same thing, seamlessly tied together to make it look as if a multitude of

people are going in and out of doors in the same hallway.

All of this is done using point-and-click commands on the

MPEG-4 file in the content-development process, because the individual frames within the

compression stream are broken into separate objects that can easily be manipulated without

disrupting the rest of the stream, Reitmeier explained.

Much as Java applets are currently used to support image

playback in Web pages downloaded via browsers without waiting for more file data to

transfer, MPEG-4 will support embedding of multimedia in the page, but with more

flexibility regarding available bandwidth in the initial download, Reitmeier noted.

"MPEG-4 basically allows you to get a lot more out of

narrowband than you can today," he said.

At the high end targeted by IBM, such capabilities will

allow developers to use existing MPEG-1 and MPEG-2 files, as well as new ones, to much

greater effect, since one of the goals in MPEG-4 is to provide a bridge between the legacy

MPEG domains and the IP world, Reitmeier said.

In advertising over digital TV, for example, MPEG-4 will

support playback of ads specific to end-user interests, where one carefully authored

30-second spot carries enough data to deliver a variety of presentations.

"Advertising over digital TV gets very interesting

with MPEG-4," Reitmeier said. "Video objects are dynamically composed and

personalized within the overall display field, and they are easily manipulated to do

different things."

Work is definitely progressing on MPEG-4 at an intensifying

pace after moving along for the past few years with limited support from the

multimedia-software community, noted Phil Barrett, senior vice president for media

technology at RealNetworks Inc.

"We're becoming more active in MPEG-4," he said,

acknowledging that RN was less-than-enthusiastic about the technology at the outset.

But there are other things going on directly tied to

currently available technology, such as what RN supplies, which go a long way toward

duplicating the functionalities of MPEG-4, Barrett added. "MPEG-4 is only one of many

things that are being done to support more advanced multimedia applications," he

said.

For example, developers using a combination of Java-based

applications integrated with the set of development and streaming tools encompassed in

RN's "G2" system can perform some MPEG-4-like tasks, Barrett said. "There

are a couple of companies that have already integrated Java into G2," he noted.

IBM is taking such steps with its

current-generation-oriented "HotMedia 2.0" tool kit, which consists of a variety

of streaming and authorizing tools from various vendors, as well as some of its own

software, noted Bill Pence, director of development for the company's Internet-media

division.

The tool kit supports third-party Java applets, allowing

partners to build Java players that can be incorporated into HotMedia, he said.

In one example, users can include 360-degree images

viewable from "within" a space at any angle, using Java applets in conjunction

with Interactive Pictures Corp.'s "IPIX" imaging software, Pence said.

Early users of these capabilities include

designeroutlet.com, which has created a site offering off-price designer clothing where

users can perform such tasks as unzipping a jacket in order to examine the lining.

"We're also seeing wide-scale use of these tools in

advertising and in sites at the grassroots level, where people are downloading our tools

from our Web site and putting them to use on their own," Pense said. "We have a

whole gallery of extensions that allow people to make use of whatever functionalities they

think make sense for their sites."

The flow-through of advanced tools into the mass market

represented by development initiatives like HotMedia will quickly blur the lines between

current and next-generation Internet applications, Wall said.

"As the bandwidth becomes available, this is going to

move a lot faster than the first generation of Internet applications," he added.

At the cutting edge, IBM is involved in several initiatives

with institutional and enterprise partners where existing tools are being put into play to

create futuristic applications that tap the infrastructure resources of next-generation IP

networks.

In one case in point, Northwestern University and IBM, with

support from Ameritech Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc., have begun operating what they said

is the first global center for development of advanced Internet technologies -- the

International Center for Advanced Internet Research (iCAIR).

An example of what can be expected as the center works with

enterprise partners to develop applications can be found in a commercial project involving

Applied Signal Technology Inc., which is designing airplane-braking systems using 3-D

immersive technologies in a collaborative environment, Wall noted.

"There's a fair amount of commercial activity

involving companies with sophisticated Intranets that represents what the next-generation

Internet is going to look like on a mass scale," he said.

Beyond big corporations' activities, the expansion of these

sorts of advanced broadband applications is being pushed into a larger market base by a

new class of Internet-service providers devoted to hosting these capabilities for

companies that can't or don't want to build the enabling infrastructures themselves, Wall

added.

"We've begun to see many cutting-edge applications

offered through ISPs, such as hosted multiparty videoconferencing and collaborative

computing," he said.

Graphically rich virtual-reality environments will quickly

make their way into the consumer space, as well, starting with e-commerce sites geared

toward users with high-speed access, who will have far more flexibility to explore the

fine points of goods offered online than is generally possible now, Wall said.

Today, he added, people can unzip a jacket and turn it

around to look at it in 3-D, but soon, they'll be able to "try it on," using

on-screen models proportioned to their dimensions and coloring to see how they'll look

wearing the apparel.