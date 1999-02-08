IBM, Bell Atlantic To Network Homes

Bell Atlantic Corp. and IBM Corp. have teamed up in a

home-wiring venture that could spell the beginning of a new branch of operations

throughout the broadband-services sector.

IBM and the telco's Bell Atlantic Communications and

Construction Services Inc. unit said they will offer new home builders and current home

owners in Bell Atlantic territories a means of linking personal computers, entertainment

appliances and security and energy-management systems.

"We're expanding our business rapidly due to the

tremendous response that we've gotten from home builders in our initial

markets," IBM spokesman Andrew Hayden said. "In looking for new partners to

handle the local installation and integration, we found that BACCS was a perfect

fit."

Bell Atlantic has become IBM's first service-provider

partner as the computer company moves beyond the Sun Belt states to pursue the home-wiring

initiative nationwide.

Hayden said the company is talking to other potential

partners, including cable companies and telcos.

While IBM's "Home Director System" is aimed

at what many computer, consumer-electronics and service-provider interests see as a major

part of the residential-market opportunity of the future, it is only a first step, Hayden

said.

"The system is equipped to accommodate new modules for

upgrading to more advanced systems over time," he added.

In the IBM system, various types of wiring -- including

coaxial cable and standard telephone wires -- are brought together in a network-connection

center. There, signals native to the various devices are modulated to different

frequencies and sent out over a 100-megabit-per-second Ethernet local-area network using

category-five (shielded) twisted-pair wiring.

This allows several computers to run off a single Internet

connection or several TVs to feed off a single VCR, Hayden noted.

But the system does not provide a means of interaction

across these different types of devices, as is envisioned in a number of networking

initiatives aimed at linking digital appliances in the future.

Those initiatives are meant to accommodate interactivity

among all types of digital devices, thereby allowing multiple applications to share

computer power from network sources or in-home controllers and PCs.

Among these are: the consumer-electronics industry's

HAVi (Home Audio-Visual interoperability), Microsoft Corp.'s "Plug and

Play" and wireless interests' SWAP (Shared Wireless Access Protocol) and

"Blue Tooth."

The IEEE's 1394 fire-wire system, on which the HAVi

initiative is based, appears closest to breaking through as the most commonplace

home-wiring platform, said Scott Smyers, vice president at Sony Corp.'s Sony USA

Interconnection Architecture Labs and chairman of the audiovisual working group within the

1394 Trade Association.

"A large number of companies are shipping millions of

units in an ever-growing diversity of product categories this year," Smyers said at

last month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Many of these products, such as digital TVs, are pegged to

an in-home-networking data speed of 200 mbps, while fire-wire-equipped PCs are supporting

400-mbps links, Smyers added.

Sony has been demonstrating 1394 linking of

"conceptual" products, as well as existing products, including a digital

set-top, a digital VHS deck, a hard disk capable of recording and storing audio and video

media and the "Mini Disc" recorder and player.

Texas Instruments Inc. anticipates supplying 1394 chips for

upward of 10 million products this year, said Jim Snider, worldwide strategic-marketing

manager for bus solutions at TI and chairman of the 1394 Trade Association.

"That's based on our most conservative estimates,

and we're only one semiconductor manufacturer out of maybe one-dozen that are

supplying 1394 chips," Snider added.

But there are key issues to be worked out before 1394

becomes widely used as an in-home-networking platform, said David Troup, manager for

emerging-technology standards at Advanced Micro Devices Inc., a leading supplier of PC

processors.

"There are intellectual-property issues related to

protecting IP content for Hollywood and other content providers, and also

intellectual-property issues related to 1394 technology itself that the industries need to

work out," he said.

Nonetheless, Troup added, "I personally believe that

we're going to get through all of this, and that we will have 1394 embedded in

devices throughout the home probably much sooner than you think."

IBM is ready to jump on the 1394 bandwagon whenever it

makes sense to do so, Hayden noted.

"We've designed the network center to be

modularly upgradable to the standard," he said.

IBM has also begun marketing a home controller -- a

computerized unit that interconnects nonentertainment applications in the digital domain,

including PCs, lighting and temperature control, security and, soon, energy management.

In addition, the company is exploring the introduction of a

home-entertainment "thin" server, the "Netfinity 5000," which would

allow users to download and store for later playback videos, music and other media forms,

Hayden said.

He added that the product would be available by the end of

the year "at the earliest."

So far, IBM's work with local integrators has focused

on selling the networking system to developers building new homes. But with the Bell

Atlantic agreement, the system will be marketed to current home owners, starting at a

price of about $1,000, Hayden said.

BACCS is considering moving beyond Bell Atlantic

territories in its work with IBM, said Mark Marchand, a spokesman for the subsidiary.

"Our unit is the largest premises-wiring company in the country, with a staff of

3,500 people and growing every day," he added.

"We look at what we're doing as supplying the

last foot in the information superhighway," Marchand said. "We think that

it's a market with a big future."