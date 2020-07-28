Humax Says It’s Building Android TV-Solution for ‘Major North American’ Telecom

South Korean technology vendor Humax has debuted what its touting as the “world’s most advanced” Android TV set-top for the pay TV operator market.

Humax also said it’s working on a video solution for an unnamed North American operator.

“Based on years of experience in developing Android TV projects with the latest technology for major pay TV operators, Humax has recently signed a contract to develop a next-generation solution for a major telecommunications operator in North America,” a company announcement said.

Humax’s H7 set-top is based on Broadcom silicon, featuring a 24K DMIPS CPU, and WiFi6, AV1 and HDR10 capabilities.

The set-top will roll out in Europe and Asia before the end of 2020, the company said.

Humax also said it’s extending its end-to-end Android TV service globally, offering “any operator in any region” a complete platform solution. This includes Humax’s HATS broadcast middleware, its HAVIS voice assistant service, its HAMS backend management and analysis tools and its UI/UX operator tier program.

“With this innovative Android TV product and our Humax E2E solutions, Humax can quickly supply products that offer a variety of content and services to our customers, paving the way to lead the Android TV OS market,” said Jeff Kim, executive VP of worldwide sales at Humax, in a statement.