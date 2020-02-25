Humax Targets Cable Market with New RDK-based Devices

South Korean electronics vendor Humax has announced a new line of devices targeted to the cable operator market and built around Reference Design Kit (RDK), the open-source software stack favored by Comcast, Liberty Global and other cable companies.

The devices include a new RDK Video Accelerator, 4K video set-top, that includes pre-integrated apps with RDK app framework and access to the Metrological App Store.

There are two gateways: a DOCSIS 3.1 wireless voice gateway supporting 5 Gbps downstream; and a 2.5G GPON wireless voice gateway supporting 2.5 Gbps downstream.

Also included in Humax’s RDK product line is the 4K Soundbox, which features an integrated microphone for far-field voice recognition.

The RDK products signal an emerging strategy for Humax to compete directly with vendors including CommScope and Technicolor for the cable CPE market.

> “Humax is committed to continuous innovation, and that is especially true when it comes to RDK devices,” said Jeff Kim, executive VP of worldwide sales of Humax, in a statement. “For many of the leading video and broadband providers around the world, RDK is their software platform of choice, and we’re excited to deliver them this portfolio of new products. From our 4K IP set-top box and 4K Soundbox, to our GPON and DOCSIS gateways, we have RDK-powered solutions to meet the growing market demands.”

Added Steve Heeb, president and general manager of RDK: “Humax has been a leading contributor to the RDK community for years, and today’s announcement is another powerful case in point. On the video side, their stylish new RDK Video Accelerator IP set-top box will enable service providers to quickly test and launch new video applications for deployment. On the broadband side, Humax’s state-of-the-art RDK gateways for fiber and cable are designed to serve the needs of our community today, and into the future.”