Hulu Renews ‘Love, Victor’

Hulu has renewed its drama Love, Victor for a second season, the streaming service announced Friday.

The series, which ranked as the most watched drama on Hulu during its premiere week this past June, continues to follow the exploits of high school student Victor (Michael Cimino) on his own journey of self-discovery, according to the streaming service.

The series, produced by 20th Century Fox Television, also stars Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, and Rachel Naomi Hilson.

Hulu also renewed its food-themed unscripted series Taste the Nation, hosted by Padma Lakshmi. In its sophomore season, the series will continue to take audiences on a journey across America exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today, said Hulu.