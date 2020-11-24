Hulu Black Friday Deal Delivers $1.99 Base Service

Hulu is deploying a Turkey Day deal to, er, goose its already hot signups.

In what the Disney-controlled streaming company is actually billing as a Black Friday promotion, it’s offering new and returning customers its ad-supported base service for $1.99 a month for one year.

The Hulu base tier is regularly priced at $5.99 a month, so that renders a savings of $48.

The promotion starts on midnight (Pacific Time) Thanksgiving Day and runs through 11.59 PM PT “Cyber Monday" (Nov. 30).

Earlier this month, Disney revealed that Hulu reached 36.6 million paid subscribers in the quarter ending Sept. 30, up year over year from 28.5 million.