Hughes Moves to Pure-Play Services Firm

DirecTV parent Hughes Electronics Corp. said Thursday it

will sell its satellite manufacturing assets to The Boeing Co. for $3.75 billion in cash.

Analysts praised the deal, saying it would bring Hughes

closer to becoming a pure-play services company.

Hughes also said it will change its corporate structure to

focus on its two core service markets -- consumers and business-to-business.

Eddy Hartenstein, currently president of DirecTV Inc., was

promoted to corporate senior executive vice president of the Hughes Consumer Sector. In

his new role, Hartenstein will oversee DirecTV's operations in the U.S., Latin

America and Japan. He will also be responsible for marketing Hughes' broadband

products: DirecPC, which delivers high-speed data via satellite with a telephone return

path, and Spaceway, a two-way broadband satellite service set to launch in 2002.

In a conference call with reporters last week, Hughes

chairman Michael Smith said the company would name a new DirecTV president to succeed

Hartenstein. Smith did not say whether that search would extend beyond DirecTV and Hughes.

Hartenstein will maintain an office at DirecTV headquarters

along with his new one at Hughes corporate headquarters down the road in El Segundo,

Calif., DirecTV spokesman Bob Marsocci said.

It's unclear if Hartenstein, who took DirecTV from

start-up to its position as the third largest U.S. multichannel-video provider in less

than a decade, will continue to be DirecTV's main voice with Wall Street and the

press.

"Eddy embodies DirecTV," Marsocci said. "He

is DirecTV."

Hughes Electronics (GMH) stock rose Thursday following

reports of a pending deal, which were confirmed just after the stock market closed

Thursday. On Friday morning, the stock opened at $116, up roughly 5 percent from the

previous day's close.

PaineWebber Inc. raised its 12-month target on Hughes stock

to $140 per share, according to first vice president of research Thomas Eagan.

"It's great news," Bear Stearns & Co.

Inc. analyst Vijay Jayant said last week. "They received very good value for their

manufacturing assets -- higher than the Street had valued those assets."

Wall Street is pleased by Hughes' move away from the

relatively low-margin satellite manufacturing business to its higher-margin -- and sexier

-- services end, Jayant said.

Moving out of manufacturing will also help appease

investors who had shied away from Hughes because of the possibility that anomalies in the

satellites it built could hurt the bottom line.

Some had viewed close access to a manufacturing sibling as

a strength for both DirecTV and Hughes Network Systems' DirecPC. But Smith said

Hughes handpicked Boeing to buy its satellite-manufacturing assets because it was

comfortable that Boeing could help grow its business. Hughes did not auction off the

assets.

The asset sale will provide funding to grow the

company's DirecTV and DirecPC businesses and to develop new services, including the

Spaceway project.

In a partnership announced last year, Hughes will launch

two new America Online Inc.-branded services this year, AOL TV for DirecTV subscribers and

AOL Plus Via DirecPC.

Smith said recently announced merger between AOL and Time

Warner is "a great deal" with upside for Hughes as it rolls out its AOL-branded

products later this year.

The Time Warner deal also "answers huge questions

about content" for AOL TV, Hartenstein said. There's no question of demand from

retailers for the new product, given their reaction earlier this month at the Consumer

Electronics Show in Las Vegas, he added.

DirecTV would be the first to market with AOL TV,

Hartenstein said. Even with Time Warner Cable certain to carry AOL TV once its systems are

upgraded DirecTV has an advantage in being a nationwide service, he added.

"DBS companies have taken the lead in delivering new

services, and that's been good for the industry," said Alpert & Associates

president Mickey Alpert.

Alpert said Hughes' recent restructuring makes the

company a more attractive takeover target.

"A telephone company or a cable company will buy

either DirecTV or EchoStar [Communications Corp.]," but not necessarily this year,

Alpert predicted. "It is the inevitable march toward the Internet economy."

Smith declined to speculate on possible merger plans for

Hughes.

Hartenstein predicted 7 million DirecTV products would be

sold in the U.S. this year, but not all of them will count towards net new subscribers. A

percentage of those sales will replace customer churn, more will help complete the

conversion of PrimeStar by DirecTV customers to high-power equipment, and some will be to

new or existing customers who want multiple receivers in the home. New services such as

high-definition television, AOL TV, Wink and TiVo will also help to move boxes.

Smith and Hartenstein declined to give specific DirecTV

subscriber goals for 2000, but Smith admitted reaching the 10 million customer mark by the

end of the year was "a worthy goal."

Hughes also plans to add 1.2 million to 1.5 million DirecPC

customers in the next three years, Smith said. When the AOL Plus Via DirecPC product is

ready to ship in April, the company plans to spend $500,000 to promote DirecPC --

"something we haven't done before," Smith said.

When Hughes releases its fourth-quarter 1999 financial

results this week, DirecTV is expected to report $3.4 billion in revenues for the year.