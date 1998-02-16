HSN Closes USA Deal

New York -- HSN Inc. completed its $4 billion-plus

purchase of USA Networks and other Universal television assets from Seagram Co. Ltd. last

week. Seagram gets $1.2 billion in cash and 45 percent of HSN stock. Shareholders in HSN,

parent of Home Shopping Network, voted to approve the deal last Wednesday.

As part of the deal, HSN has changed its name to USA

Networks Inc. As of Tuesday (Feb. 17), the company will trade on NASDAQ under the symbol,

'USAI.'

Also, HSN Broadcasting will be renamed USA Broadcasting;

the Silver King Station

Group will be renamed USA Station Group; and

Universal's television group will be

renamed USA Networks Studios.

USA Networks' board of directors will include Seagram

CEO Edgar Bronfman Jr., Seagram vice chairman Robert W. Matschullat, Universal Studios CEO

Frank J. Biondi Jr. and Claridge Inc. president Samuel Minzberg. HSN chairman Barry Diller

has been named to Seagram's board.