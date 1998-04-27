HSANet, CATV.net Merge

Denver -- Two turnkey suppliers of high-speed data services

merged last week, creating what is now called High Speed Access Corp.

On Tuesday, Littleton, Colo.-based start-up HSANet

announced here that it will merge with CATV.net, based in Louisville, Ky.

At the same time, the companies said that Marcus Cable Co.

L.P. will tap HSA Corp.'s services to launch high-speed data access in Eau Claire and

Rice Lake, Wis.

Marcus is also deploying the @Home Network in its

Dallas/Fort Worth area systems.

Targeting second- and third-tier cable operators, HSA Corp.

will likely bump up against ISP Channel, Internet Ventures Inc. and Online System Services

Inc. in its pursuit of takers for turnkey data services.

Ron Pitcock, president and chief operating officer of HSA

Corp. and founder of HSANet, said that the new company will target operators with cable

systems passing between 20,000 and 100,000 homes "who may not necessarily have the

skill sets, financing or expertise" to offer their own, in-house data service.

The company current provides turnkey data services in St.

Mary's, Md., with four more systems, not yet announced, in the wings.

The majority interest of HSA Corp. is held by Broadband

Solutions LLC, based in Louisville. Investors include Chrysalis Ventures, River City

Capital, Windcrest Partners and Bailey Capital Corp.