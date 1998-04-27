HSANet, CATV.net Merge
By Staff
Denver -- Two turnkey suppliers of high-speed data services
merged last week, creating what is now called High Speed Access Corp.
On Tuesday, Littleton, Colo.-based start-up HSANet
announced here that it will merge with CATV.net, based in Louisville, Ky.
At the same time, the companies said that Marcus Cable Co.
L.P. will tap HSA Corp.'s services to launch high-speed data access in Eau Claire and
Rice Lake, Wis.
Marcus is also deploying the @Home Network in its
Dallas/Fort Worth area systems.
Targeting second- and third-tier cable operators, HSA Corp.
will likely bump up against ISP Channel, Internet Ventures Inc. and Online System Services
Inc. in its pursuit of takers for turnkey data services.
Ron Pitcock, president and chief operating officer of HSA
Corp. and founder of HSANet, said that the new company will target operators with cable
systems passing between 20,000 and 100,000 homes "who may not necessarily have the
skill sets, financing or expertise" to offer their own, in-house data service.
The company current provides turnkey data services in St.
Mary's, Md., with four more systems, not yet announced, in the wings.
The majority interest of HSA Corp. is held by Broadband
Solutions LLC, based in Louisville. Investors include Chrysalis Ventures, River City
Capital, Windcrest Partners and Bailey Capital Corp.
