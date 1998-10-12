HSA Signs Seven Cable Ops
By Staff
Denver -- High Speed Access Corp., which helps operators to
launch Internet services for a share of the revenue, has signed affiliations with seven
new operators.
New affiliates that will launch by year's end are Gans
Cable in King George, Va.; Cable Vision Industries in Burnsville, N.C., and Myrtle Beach,
S.C.; En-Touch Systems in Cypress and Missouri, Texas; Grafton Cable Communications in
Grafton, Ohio; Shen-Heights TV Association Inc. in Shenandoah, Pa.; One Point Cable in
Howard County, Md. and Prince William, Va.; and Clearview Cable in Cranbury, N.J.
When each of those systems has added the HSANet service,
HSA will have 1.5 million homes passed in 50 cable systems, the company said.
