HSA Signs Seven Cable Ops

Denver -- High Speed Access Corp., which helps operators to

launch Internet services for a share of the revenue, has signed affiliations with seven

new operators.

New affiliates that will launch by year's end are Gans

Cable in King George, Va.; Cable Vision Industries in Burnsville, N.C., and Myrtle Beach,

S.C.; En-Touch Systems in Cypress and Missouri, Texas; Grafton Cable Communications in

Grafton, Ohio; Shen-Heights TV Association Inc. in Shenandoah, Pa.; One Point Cable in

Howard County, Md. and Prince William, Va.; and Clearview Cable in Cranbury, N.J.

When each of those systems has added the HSANet service,

HSA will have 1.5 million homes passed in 50 cable systems, the company said.