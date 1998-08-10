How Low Can an Internet Doorway Go?

In the Web world where "ease-of-use" and

"visual appeal" are bragged-about benchmarks, it's astounding that

mediocrity can be so self-satisfying.

It's even more haunting since the winners in a recent

evaluation of Internet search engine are companies with grand ambitions toward the next

Web goals: portals and online communities.

An IntelliQuest/USA Today survey found that when it

came to "ease of use" and "navigation," all of the three top search

engines (Excite, Yahoo! and Infoseek) befuddled one in five users.

And that's where they came in best! An eerily

consistent -- but underwhelming -- 80 percent of respondents (give or take 1 percent) said

that all three search sites were easy to use. This was among Webheads who use these search

engines regularly!

As for "entertainment value," Excite appealed to

about 65 percent of users, while Yahoo! and Infoseek contributed to the pleasure of merely

half of their customers. As for "visual appeal," all three of the search engines

fell in the 64 percent to 71 percent bracket.

Compared to those levels of satisfaction, cable looks like

a real crowd pleaser.

Although this study didn't delve into ongoing

opinions, other research suggests that many Web users are kvetching that the visual

quality of all these search sites is deteriorating. In part, that stems from the clutter

and complexity, thanks largely to greedy strategies for putting more revenue-generating

elements upfront on these sites.

Lycos -- another search engine provider -- recently allied

with Juno, which says it has 5.5 million users for its free e-mail service. Together, the

companies will create yet another portal-oriented Web package, aimed at bringing the Juno

e-mailers onto the Web.

The proliferating portals and communities are becoming a

major factor in the interactive package.

For several years, Web visionaries have expounded on the

merits of online communities -- sort of glorified affinity groups that come to a cybersite

to chat, share ideas and look up targeted information.

The specificity of sites would create friendships, with

users trading tips and recommendations -- even in their anonymity, supporters promised.

Portals are the tool to snag users for sites and create such communities.

Of course, as America Online has demonstrated, a community

may be little more than a paid membership that brings customers to a portal that

aggregates an adequate (but not mind-numbing) array of content and commerce.

AOL's success as a portal and community-builder has

brought more players into cyberspace.

The imagined value of such portals is behind NBC's

investment in CNET, which has been trying to expand its SNAP! portal for more than a year.

Disney's partial acquisition of Infoseek (prompting a

Mickey Mouse-influenced suggestion that it be renamed "Infosqueak") adds to the

current belief that these portal aggregation sites are the next wave of attracting

Webheads into virtual communities.

Further contributing to these expectations are the

emergence of the Web's structured communities, such as the ones created by The Mining

Co.

Trying to move beyond mere search engines and paid portal

listings, these interactive sites offer human and/or virtual guides to direct users toward

appropriate Web sites that match their interests.

These glorified search engines -- laden with their own

complexities and visual clutter -- are commercial versions of a virtual town square,

trying to bring order to an inherent cacophony.

Nobody said it would be easy, and it's not yet clear

whether high-speed access will make e-community participation more appealing, or just

faster and more perplexing.

The basic premise of communities -- like the search engines

-- may be flawed as it applies to cyberspace. First of all, the commitment of many users

to these portals and communities will be fleeting, little more than a soon-forgotten

bookmark.

NBC's newly launched on-air campaign to send viewers

to SNAP! may work, but the redesigned portal had better be snappy to keep them coming

back, especially with so many other portals to choose from.

Moreover, the newly minted communities may be a faddish way

for Web users to claim a relationship (one of how many?) that suits today's interests

until another appetite takes precedence tomorrow.

Experience has also shown that communities pick up and move

to another cybersite when popular leaders are lured elsewhere. In the world of escalating

Internet technology and flexible

pricing, some communities are likely to be rootless for a

long time.

Hence, today's frustration with Web search engines and

portals -- as suggested by the USAToday survey -- may offer a long-lasting

lesson for high-speed content designers and carriers: Eschew obfuscation.

More specifically, don't succumb to the overwhelming

capacity to cram more revenue-producing content on the front page. It's tempting to

put all the good stuff up front, but if the overload turns away customers, the entire

community could be lost.

How low can quality go? All the way out the front door.

I-Way Patrol columnist Gary Arlen knocks on many

cyber-portals before being let into a virtual community.