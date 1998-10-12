House Passes DBS-Fee Rollback

Washington -- The House of Representatives passed by voice

vote Wednesday night a bill that would roll back copyright fees paid by direct-broadcast

satellite carriers to distribute superstations and distant-network signals to 1997 levels.

Since Jan. 1, DBS operators have been paying 27 cents per

signal, per month, per subscriber to sell the four major networks and superstation WGN to

home-dish owners.

Under the bill (H.R. 2921), the old rates of 6 cents for a

network and either 14 cents or 17.5 cents for a superstation will remain in effect until

Dec. 31, 1999, retroactive to Jan. 1, 1998.

Companion Senate legislation, passed in July, would restore

the old rates but allow the 27-cent rate to take effect March 31, 1999.