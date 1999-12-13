Hotter Adult Product Makes Inroads

In the early 1990s, Playboy TV set the standard for the

newly created adult pay-per-view genre, offering more erotic programming fare to consumers

than what could be seen on basic and premium television.

But heading into the new millennium, Playboy's erotic fare

has not only become acceptable for most cable operators' PPV-programming lineups, but its

soft-porn guidelines are all but duplicated on premium cable networks such as Home Box

Office, Cinemax and Showtime.

As a result, a new, more explicit version of adult-PPV

programming is threatening to change the standards by which Playboy and Spice defined the

category nearly a decade ago.

As digital technology and, eventually, video-on-demand

provide consumers and operators with better signal integrity and security -- and as

operators face increased competition from the Internet and direct-broadcast satellite for

adult-PPV dollars -- several PPV executives believe hotter adult programming may soon

become the new standard for PPV.

Services such as Vivid On Demand's The Hot Network and New

Frontier Media Inc.'s The Erotic Network and Extasy are currently vying for both analog

and digital carriage, promising operators buy-rates well in excess of adult incumbents

Playboy TV and Playboy-owned Spice, along with generous rate-card splits.

Looking ahead, both companies are trying to strategically

place themselves with operators to take advantage of new and developing broadband

technologies such as VOD, which, they believe, will generate significant amounts of money

for the industry.

"The kind of product we provide is the perfect

complement for the new broadband services," Hot Network president Bill Asher said.

"There's a real paradigm shift among the operators

toward this type of product," New Frontier CEO Mark Kreloff said. "Digital and

VOD provide a more secure signal and, because of the competition from DBS, cable operators

are in a position where they need to finance their upgrades."

While the majority of cable operators do not endorse nor

carry the hotter adult product, the networks have already made some inroads with

operators.

Hot Network and its sister service, The Hot Zone -- which

offers adult programming under the traditional editing standards -- are in front of more

than 20 million combined cable and DBS households, some of which are duplicate households,

according to the network.

TEN and its less-explicit sister service, Pleasure, are in

more than 6 million combined cable and DBS households, some of which are also duplicate

households.

The launches come despite continued fears from operators

concerning adult-scrambling issues in light of Section 505 of the Telecommunications Act

of 1996. The Act forced many operators without effective signal-scrambling technology to

abandon 24-hour carriage of adult programming for distribution only during

"safe-harbor" hours -- between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

But both companies said the signal security provided by

digital technology has relaxed operator fears about launching the services.

Of course, there's a financial upside. The hotter adult

product adds to an already lucrative adult-PPV business that is expected to top $367

million this year, versus last year's $310 million take, according to a Showtime Event

Television report.

Operators reported that the hotter adult product gets

buy-rates as much as double or triple those of Playboy and Spice.

MetroCast Cablevision's system in Belmont, N.H., is

thriving with TEN as its main adult-PPV channel on analog. The service is generating

buy-rates as much as three times those of Spice, system marketing manager John Grocki

said.

"When we switched out Spice for TEN, we didn't make

any special announcements, yet our buys went up three times from what we were seeing with

Spice," he added.

"There's huge financial upside with adult because the

splits are much better and there aren't any major marketing expenses," New Frontier

senior vice president of sales Ken Boenish said.

DBS, WEB RIVALS

Competition also seems to be driving the more explicit

fare. While cable operators were the initial carriers of the "hot" adult

product, beginning with Spice Hot (now Hot Network) in the mid 1990s, the genre has

flourished on DBS services DirecTV Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp.'s Dish Network.

TEN, Hot Network, Pleasure and even Extasy, New Frontier's

near-triple-X service, have found homes on the two DBS providers, generating buy-rate and

revenue performances well above those of Playboy and Spice, sources said.

Executives from Vivid and New Frontier pointed to the

success of such adult programming on DirecTV and Dish as a catalyst for cable operators'

push toward hotter adult product.

While it's unclear exactly how many buys the hot adult

product generates on DBS, sources said both companies are enjoying much higher buy-rates

than with traditional adult-PPV services. Neither EchoStar nor DirecTV would comment on

adult PPV fare.

Given the hotter adult services' performance on DBS, some

industry executives believe the more-explicit adult programming could be a major sales

tool for getting digital boxes into the home.

"Clearly, [adult] has been a staple of PPV, and it

certainly would be a part of digital and video-on-demand," The Yankee Group director

of media strategies Bruce Leichtman said. "The thing about adult is that it's

consistent revenue, and we already know that the hotter product generates more PPV

orders."

Grocki said many of the MetroCast system's 33,000

subscribers actually requested the more robust adult-PPV programming from TEN instead of

what Spice or Playboy offered. "Many of our customers said the programming seen on

Spice isn't much different than what's shown on Cinemax," he added. "They were

looking for something more from adult PPV."

The rural operator has never received any calls or customer

complaints because of the more-explicit adult service, according to Grocki.

The success of adult product on the Internet also fanned

the interest in both Hot Network and TEN. Internet-distributed adult programming -- much

of it extremely graphic -- is expected to generate close to $1 billion this year,

according to industry experts. And that number is expected to triple within several years.

"The Internet has created an environment where there

can be discreet transactions of adult programming, but DirecTV really raised the bar for

television," Kreloff said. "Now the industry is catching up to regain the lost

viewers that have migrated from the fully edited adult version to the hotter

product."

"The networks will embrace the more edited versions as

they continue to see how well Dish Network and DirecTV do with their adult platform,"

he added.

NO DIGITAL FARE

Thus far, digital providers have closed the doors on the

hotter adult networks.

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services' Headend in the

Sky digital platform only carries Playboy and Spice, and it has no plans to offer the more

explicit adult services, an AT&T Broadband spokeswoman said. Further, the MSO has no

plans to offer such product on a stand-alone basis on any of its services.

Viewer's Choice, which offers Playboy and Spice, also

doesn't have any plans to offer explicit adult services on its 33-channel PPV service, the

company said.

While acknowledging that the hotter product performs better

than Playboy TV, Playboy Networks Worldwide president Jim English said it will be very

difficult for the more explicit adult networks to get carriage on digital systems. "I

don't see how a TEN or Hot Network will get on a Viewer's Choice or a HITS, and those are

the two biggest providers of digital technology," he said.

For an operator to offer such programming on digital

without HITS or Viewer's Choice, it would have to devote six analog channels to the

product, which -- despite its revenue potential -- would be cost-ineffective.

"They would have to take six channels for a channel

they won't promote," English said. "I just don't think it's as much of a benefit

as those other channels that could be offered in the same space."

But General Communications Inc.'s Fairbanks, Alaska,

regional PPV manager Rachael Hodsgen said the hotter product would definitely boost its

current 10 percent digital penetration by as much as 10 percent to 15 percent if HITS were

to put the more explicit adult programming on its lineup.

The system currently offers TEN and Extasy via analog, and

it is generating buy-rates nearly five times those of Spice, which is offered on the HITS

digital platform. TEN's and Extasy's performances are even more impressive considering

that the services are only offered during safe-harbor hours.

Another operator who wished to remain anonymous also said

he would like to see HITS offer the hotter adult product, which would certainly sell

better than Playboy or Spice. "That product would be perfect in a more secure,

digital environment," the operator said.

Boenish said New Frontier wants to create its own digital

tier of six 24-hour adult services by next spring. Along with TEN, Pleasure and Extasy,

the company would include two adult services from its C-band business and a

"clips" network that would show 10-minute adult clips taken from movies and

other New Frontier archival product.

He added that if prompted, the network could create as many

as 15 to 16 channels using time-shifted regional feeds that would run on several pods.

"From there, an operator can carry a full complement of adult channels without going

through HITS," Boenish said.

VOD POTENTIAL

Stymied on digital PPV so far, the racier adult services

are exploring the potential of VOD. While the technology is still years from critical

mass, the networks are already setting up VOD tests with several operators.

Leichtman noted: "VOD especially adds that extra level

of protection for the consumer because it only comes into the home if the consumer chooses

it."

Hot Network executives believe their product could be one

of the main drivers of revenue for the new technology. The network has already developed

software that operators can adapt to their future VOD operations, taking full advantage of

innovative VOD features like pause, fast-forward and rewind capabilities.

Asher believes that through VOD, buy-rates for the more

explicit adult programming could as much as triple current buy-rate levels. "It's a

marketing device for the operators in that it shows that viewers can watch the movies

however they want," he added.

Asher said Hot Network is currently participating in

several VOD tests, but he would not reveal specific systems.

New Frontier is also exploring VOD opportunities, and it

has set up tests with several distributors. "There's much more rapid movement from a

broadband perspective in the adult category," Kreloff said.