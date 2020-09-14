Horizon’s Dobarro Gets Executive Leadership Honor

Karina Dobarro, senior VP, managing director, Multicultural & International Brand Strategy at Horizon Media, will be honored with this year’s award for Executive Leadership in Hispanic Television and Video.

Dobarro will accept her award, presented by B+C and Multichannel News, during the annual Hispanic Television and Video Awards ceremony.

The award recognizes Dobarro for her professional contributions as a “media decision-maker” responsible for increasing and sustaining media commitments through Horizon’s multicultural practice, which she built over the past six years. The practice supports nearly 30 brands.

“My job brings me great personal satisfaction,” Dobarro said. “I see our team’s role not only as strategic advisers but as advocates of Hispanic consumers and media. I believe in collaboration and partnership. I believe together, we are stronger.”

Upon learning that she was selected, Dobarro said, “I’m honored. This recognition reinforces the work our Horizon Multicultural team does to advance Hispanic marketing and inclusive media practices.”

Dobarro has had an admirable career. She was initially hired to build the multicultural practice and was given the added opportunity to lead the international network relationship.

She also developed the business plan for a new entity that became 305 Worldwide, Horizon’s multicultural content and creative agency.

Today, Dobarro also leads an agency-wide effort called “Project Embrace” to advance inclusive media practices by empowering employees with new diversity training and tools.

“The racial justice movement has brought light to the lack of diverse talent and inclusive practices within the advertising industry,” Dobarro said. “We see a shift where minority segments are at the forefront of marketing conversations.”

“I am hopeful that this is not just a trend, but a true movement for

our advertising industry,” she added.