Hongkong Telecom Gets VOD OK

Hong Kong -- Hongkong Telecom received final approval to

operate a video-on-demand service, but would-be rival Star Interactive Television (Star

iTV) only earned provisional approval because of a legal challenge against the company.

The Broadcasting, Culture and Sport Bureau (BCSB) said the

government had formally approved a 12-year license for Hongkong Telecom VoD Ltd.'s

(HKTVOD) service effective last Friday.

HKTVOD plans to launch commercially within a month, and it

is already available on a trial basis in 7,000 homes. HKTVOD has lodged a $HK210 million

($US30 million) performance bond with the government to make it meet specified targets,

including carrying 16 to 18 hours of programming daily and ensuring that it takes no more

than four-and-one-half minutes between ordering a service and receiving it. Some HKTVOD

test households have reported that it has taken up to 15 minutes to order programming.

Hongkong Telecom chief executive Linus Cheung said the

Special Administrative Region of China would be the first major city in the world where

VOD is available commercially, 'affirming Hong Kong's status as a leader in the

information age.'

Star iTV, however, was only granted approval in principal

because of its continuing legal battle with failed VOD bidder Future TV, which claims that

Star iTV pirated some of its technology when it bid for a license last year. In addition,

Star iTV and its parent, Star Telecom, have been obliged to give the government an

indemnity against any claim arising out of its dispute with Future TV.

Star iTV managing director Daniel Ng said he welcomed the

government's decision to give his company a license in principle, but he said HKTVOD

was gaining 'a de facto monopoly' because the two services were not being

launched simultaneously.

BCSB deputy secretary Rita Lau said officials needed time

to assess the legal implications of the civil case. She would not offer a timetable for

when Star iTV would be granted a license, although the company said it was gearing up for

a midyear launch. 'I personally pledge to give my team's full support to make it

happen as soon as possible,' Lau said when asked when the license would be granted.