Hong Kongs TVB Expands at Home and Abroad

Hong Kong -- The market's top-ranked Chinese-language

broadcaster, Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB), is expanding its reach overseas with the

launch of three satellite-broadcasting platforms aimed at attracting Chinese subscribers

across the globe.

The platforms, two of which are based in Hong Kong and one

in Los Angeles, will both increase the exposure for TVB's channels and provide a home

to newly created Chinese-language networks, sources said. The new platforms will cover

Asia, Australia and the United States.

TVB, the world's largest producer of Chinese-language

television, is the dominant force in Hong Kong, capturing more than a 60 percent share of

its home -TV market. In addition to its two terrestrial channels in Hong Kong, TVB has

three overseas channels -- TVB Superchannel, TVBS News and TVBS Golden, which is primarily

dedicated to Taiwan.

By switching its mostly analog network to digital and

increasing capacity, the new platforms are expected to increase TVB's competitiveness

when it is under increasing pressure at home.

Encouraged by new regulations that allow new companies to

offer multichannel services in Hong Kong, Asian program platform Star TV and telco Cable

& Wireless HKT are partnering on channels for a new Hong Kong platform, said Paul

Budde, a principal in Australia-based telecoms and broadcasting analysis firm Paul Budde

Communications.

Budde said some of TVB's off-shore dealings --

including a subsidiary it formed in Australia in 1999 -- were not as successful as the

company had hoped, and that the launch of the new platforms, planned for June, will expand

the company's international reach.

"Hopefully, [it] will help boost confidence from both

employees and investors," he said. Officials at TVB couldn't be reached to

comment on the project.

For its systems integrator, TVB has tapped Mindport

Solutions, in conjunction with Ideal Systems Asia Pacific. Mindport is the technology

subsidiary of MIH Ltd.

Mindport, in turn, appointed its corporate sibling, OpenTV

Corp. to develop applications and Taiwan-based Advanced Broadcast to supply set-top boxes.

According to the agreement, Mindport will also supply TVB with its Irdeto

conditional-access system and its IBS subscriber-management service.

Advanced Broadcast has been providing equipment and

technology to TVB for several years.

"TVB is an old acquaintance," said Advanced

Broadcast president and CEO Andrew Ribicky. "Our relationship dates a long way

back."

The platform will use OpenTV's interactive set-top

operating system.