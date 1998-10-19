Hong Kongs Cable TV

Hong Kong The monopoly pay TV provider here, Cable

TV, isn't taking recent government media proposals lying down.

The proposals, if enacted, would pump up the volume on

future competition with the system even more than had been expected. So there's little

wonder that Steven Ng, chairman and managing director of Cable TV and its parent company,

Wharf Communications Investments Ltd., described the plan as "meaningless,

ineffective and unbalanced."

Ng explained that he supported the broad idea of the

proposals, but said they were "imbalanced" because, although they called for

more pay TV licenses, they did not call for more broadcast network licenses as well.

The government's proposals suggested that there was not

enough ultrahigh

frequency to support more broadcasters. But Ng begged to

differ, and is calling for an independent study to evaluate if there is any more frequency

available.

One analyst noted that Cable TV's original three-year

monopoly began in June 1993, and that it was given a de facto extension in April 1996.

"They just don't know

how to function without [the monopoly]," the analyst

added.

Cable TV is fighting the government's insistence that the

system return certain microwave frequencies that allowed it to kick start the system in

the early days with wireless transmissions. And the system is calling on the government to

set up a specialist unit within the broadcasting regulator, the Information Technology and

Broadcasting Bureau, to "deal with anti-competitive practices and abuse of dominance

in the broadcasting and telecommunications markets."