Hong Kong Relaxes Satellite TV Regulations

Hong Kong -- Hong Kong will abolish restrictions on theforeign ownership of satellite TV broadcasting companies based here in what was describedas 'a long overdue' move.

Broadcasting, Culture and Sport Secretary Chau Tak-hayannounced last week that the 49 percent cap on foreign ownership of companies permitted touplink from Hong Kong will be removed. The change was the most significant in a series ofmeasures Chau unveiled that would 'facilitate the further development of Hong Kong asa regional broadcasting hub.'

The other moves included a flexible length of licenselasting as little as a year and up to 12 years in duration, and a standard licenseapplication regardless of the type of programming.