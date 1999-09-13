@Homes September 31 Deadline Nears

As typos go, there have been worse.

@Work, the business-to-business unit of Excite@Home,

dispatched a dramatic postcard offering $795 T-1 service if you order by "September

31st '99."

That's right: Sept. 31, in highlighted type, at the

top of the card. The deadline was more prominent than features such as scalable 5 gigabits

per second, dual OC-48 backbone or "infrastructure powered by AT&T" and

"Cisco-powered network." The Sept. 31 date appeared on both sides of the card.

My calendar won't hit Sept. 31 in this or any

foreseeable year. An awful lot of copy editors must have forgotten the school-daze rhyme:

"30 days has September, April, June and November."

But the most disappointing part of the deal is that callers

who want to sign up for @Work's $795 offer are told that the real deadline is Sept.

30 -- in other words, one day sooner than the offer suggests. So you better hurry!

Now I know it's dangerous for a writer to toss

copy-editing bricks, lest I get nailed next time I err (and there will be a next time,

based on past text gaffes).

Nonetheless, @Work's date lapse comes at a time when

the high-speed-access market -- especially for the small-business market targeted here --

is absolutely frenetic. Any credibility gap can be hazardous.

Digital-subscriber-line sales are exploding. There's

rapidly increasing competition from entrenched Bell companies, and especially from the

growing field of "DLECs," also called "data CLECs" (competitive

local-exchange carriers).

Collectively, these telco-based services expect to reach

about 500,000 customers this year and upward of 3 million U.S. customers by the end of

2000.

In other words, DSL-service providers are trailing

cable-modem services by about one year, but catching up fast (last year at this time, DSL

was about 18 months behind cable-modem service).

Indeed, the cable-modem rollout is spurring DSL operators

to escalate their campaigns.

One unconfirmable gauge is Cisco's sales of DSL

facilities. When cable-modem service debuts in a market, Cisco allegedly gets a fivefold

increase in orders for DSL equipment from the incumbent telco in that area.

Admittedly, DSL providers are having their share of

installation hassles. DLECs that are not facilities-based are particularly having problems

setting up services in parts of town where Bell companies control the wires. Nonetheless,

DSL is proving to be an easy sell to bandwidth-hungry businesses.

RBOCs and DLECs are aggressively pursuing the business DSL

market.

For example, InterAccess, a six-year-old Chicago-area

Internet-service provider, has repositioned itself as a data CLEC, trying to beat

Ameritech into selected Midwest markets.

The company acknowledges that "cable modems will be

the technology of choice for the home," but it insists that "DSL is the best

option for the business market." Like other DLECs, InterAccess is bundling its DSL

package with local-area network, hosting and other business-solution packages.

Meanwhile, the RBOCs are trying to be creative in their DSL

offers.

For example, Pacific Bell has teamed up with IBM to sell a

DSL-ready IBM "Aptiva" computer pre-loaded with DSL service.

During the just-launched pilot program in the San Francisco

area, Pacific Bell is waiving installation and equipment costs of $198 when a customer

purchases the IBM Aptiva (priced at about $950 to $1,400) and signs up for one year of

Pacific Bell DSL service. The companies claim that the package will be available to 1.9

million homes and businesses in the Bay area.

Bell Atlantic has announced similar PC-DSL bundling

programs, although results have apparently been sketchy.

Pacific Bell's parent company, SBC Communications --

which is finishing its acquisition of Ameritech -- claims that throughout its regions, 9.8

million homes and businesses will be DSL "serveable" before 2000 begins.

SBC says it receives 7,000 inquiries per day about DSL, and

it is just beginning its tie-in campaigns with Dell Computer, Compaq Computer and

enterprises that want to connect DSL into existing high-speed LAN and work-at-home

applications.

BellSouth is advancing the stakes with symmetrical DSL

(SDSL) offerings at higher-than-T-1 speeds. Its five versions of DSL -- in the $140- to

$850-per-month range -- are aimed at pushing its services deep into enterprises of all

sizes.

As another reminder of high-speed competition, this

week's Networld + InterOp trade show in Atlanta will showcase countless DSL products.

Conexant Systems, the Rockwell spinoff, is rolling out DSL

chip sets. It insists that the battle has just begun, with rivals such as Lucent, Texas

Instruments and Alcatel also escalating their efforts to equip carriers and service

providers with affordable DSL technology. And Cabletron will tie new high-speed wireless

equipment to business LANs, again with Internet access in mind.

Appropriately, it's a fast-moving market. Given the

appeal of big bandwidth, it's worth hurrying into the market -- especially if you

show up on the right day.

I-Way Patrol columnist Gary Arlen wonders if anyone tried

to take @Work's extra September day out of Hell Week.