Home Video Smiling Over Universal Jackal Snafu

Pay-per-view executives have estimated that Universal

Studios' debacle involving The Jackal may have cost the industry upward of $1

million. The studio's last-minute decision to move back the premiere of the movie by

two weeks forced operators to spend money to change barker-channel messages, to alter

ordering and billing procedures and to train CSRs on how to handle calls from confused

subscribers -- not to mention costing them potential revenue from the action title, which

pulled in $55 million at the box office.

But as much as operators were fuming at the studio for

making a critical scheduling mistake, they probably should look in the mirror and shoulder

some of the blame for their losses in this situation. If the PPV-movie business was

generating revenues anywhere close to those of the home-video industry, it might have been

able to maintain The Jackal's initial premiere date, despite Universal's

error.

When the scheduling mistake was realized, it's not

unrealistic to assume that the home-video retailers were upset at possibly losing shelf

time for the movie before it moved on to PPV. While Universal executives refused to talk

about the situation, industry sources said the home-video industry, which has been looking

for any excuse to advance its unrealistic fear of shorter PPV windows, threw its $8

billion movie-rental-revenue weight around and influenced Universal to extend the PPV

window, rather than shortening it and risking the loss of significant rental revenue.

Universal, knowing that moving the film's PPV-debut

date back two weeks with such short notice would cause havoc among operators, nevertheless

was forced to choose between hurting the wounded, but still substantial, video-rental

business, or the meek PPV-movie business. It doesn't take an economics professor to

know which way the studio was forced to turn.

But had the $600 million PPV-movie business even come close

to matching the revenue take of home video, maybe Universal would have had some muscle to

repel the home-video industry. Instead, home video seemingly won the battle.

Fortunately, more and more operators are rolling out

digital boxes and offering near-video-on-demand movies, and early revenue results are

encouraging. The Universal situation was a very rare occurrence. But if PPV should ever

find itself in a similar situation in the near future, hopefully, the industry will have

enough economic muscle to make the other side suffer.