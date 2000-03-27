Home Networks Rise Higher On Ops Radar

The vision of a cable broadband-enabled wired home is

inching closer to reality, as several developments push home networking further up the

industry's wish list of advanced services.

On the vendor front, Motorola Broadband Communications

Sector broke the ice March 9, when Cable Television Laboratories Inc. certified its latest

modem, equipped with a Home Phoneline Networking Alliance (HomePNA) interface. This is the

first home networking-capable device to receive CableLabs certification.

"The sharing of the broadband access point," said

Terry D. Shaw, senior adviser for network systems for CableLabs, "is the killer

application that the home networking industry has been waiting for."

Motorola's modem includes an RJ-11 connection and Broadcom

Corp.'s iLine chip set. In a statement following Motorola's certification, Broadcom said

its iLine10 chipsets support the quality-of-service capability to enable the real-time

traffic requirements of VoIP and streaming audio or video applications.

HomePNA is a standards group promoting technology that

allows users to connect devices in various locations of the home using existing phone

wiring and jacks. Silicon-based signal processing technology, such as that used by

Broadcom, allows data to flow through a home's phone wiring.

Other prominent home-wiring technologies capturing in favor

today are the HomeRF (which employs the Shared Wireless Access Protocol), 802.11, and

Bluetooth wireless standards.

The estimated 15 to 20 million U.S. households with more

than one personal computer would serve as the potential market for home-networking

products and services.

To further whet vendors' appetites, the rapidly growing

numbers of cable broadband and digital-subscriber-line subscribers, many of whom will

presumably seek to extend the functionality of their high-speed connection to more than

one device, are creating a ripe market for home nets.

In January, MediaOne rolled out a multiple-IP (Internet

protocol) address service to subscribers in Minneapolis, allowing up to three computers to

be linked to the broadband coax connection. The move complements similar offerings in New

England launched late last year. According to Richard Hertz, director of MediaOne Labs'

technology intelligence and strategy group, the MSO will offer multiple-IP service

nationally by the end of the second quarter this year in all of its systems in which

high-speed-data services are available.

"We understand that there's a lot of demand for home

networking capability," said Steve Lang, vice president of external communications

for AT&T Cable Services. "We're looking at ways to meet that demand," he

added, pointing out that no firm plans have been made on how and where to implement a

service.

The company figures that almost 30,000 of its AT&T@Home

customers have already set up home networks on their own.

HomePNA's 2.0 specification, which Motorola has adopted for

its modem, allows for a 10 megabit-per-second data rate, which puts it on par with the

speed of most business' local-area networks.

Motorola chose the HomePNA spec for a number of reasons

said Buddy Snow, the company's senior director of marketing for cable modems. "We've

been tracking that technology for a long time," he said. Across the rest of the many

divisions of Motorola, HomePNA and home networking "have been the topic of much

interest."

Providing a one-box solution that combines modem and

home-networking interface was also a factor in bringing a HomePNA-enabled modem to market,

said Snow. Today's off-the-shelf networking products usually require a "dongle"

or connection cable linking a PC to a modem, then to a network hub.

"Most customers don't want a two-box solution,"

Snow said.

While Motorola opted for HomePNA for its first home-net

cable modem, Snow said the company is aggressively moving to marry home networking

technologies. Expect to see a Motorola device with both HomePNA and HomeRF connectivity.

"We believe all home networks will be heterogenous," deploying a hybrid of

wireline and wireless technologies, said Snow.

A HomeRF connection, which now delivers up to 2 megabits

per second, would theoretically extend a network beyond the reach of a phone jack, for

example out onto a porch or into a room without a jack.

Add in Ethernet and universal-serial-bus connectivity

(CableLabs certified three vendors' products with USB this month), and the variety of

devices that can be connected becomes vast. More exotic home-net applications, such as

MP3-formatted music interfaces to stereos, could be forthcoming. Expect other modem

vendors to follow Motorola's lead.

Over the last year, both industry analysts and

home-networking vendors have churned out aggressive numbers, indicating that

home-networking technologies have been widely adopted in U.S. homes.

What's been lacking has been real-world data about not only

the demand for home networks, but also exactly how such networks will be used.

The broadband innovations group at MediaOne Labs concluded

a series of home-networking studies in late January, offering home-net services to a group

of existing and new high-speed data customers in seven towns served by its Needham, Mass.,

headend.

Technical, field and ethnographic studies were conducted

within small groups of customers outfitted with predominantly wireless networks. Some

households were equipped with HomePNA wireline networks.

The ethnographic study involved 28 existing Internet-access

customers in 11 households, with a majority of the MediaOne-provided networks based on

HomeRF and 802.11 wireless technologies.

Qualifying some customers for HomePNA nets proved

difficult, said Greg Fisher, an engineer with MediaOne Labs' technology intelligence and

strategy group. That's because the older homes in the Needham area contained

less-than-optimal phone wiring, some of which had degenerated over the years. Also, the

same physical pair of copper wiring had to be present in each room to establish a wireline

network. Often, a home was wired for more than one phone line and employed more than one

pair of wires.

Additionally, customers' computers had to be located near a

phone jack to be wired with a HomePNA hub. Wireless-net users, using gateways by NDC

Communications (now SOHOware Inc.) and Proxim, could use their computers anywhere within

the general 150-foot spherical radius covered by the gateways. The coverage area, said

Fisher, easily spanned a 2,000- to 3,000-square-foot home.

While home nets have been touted to enable rather

sophisticated and exotic applications, Anne Page McClard, design anthropologist for

MediaOne Labs' broadband innovation group, found that participants in the enthnographic

study were "unanimously positive" about their new capabilities. They found joy

in simple tasks such as printer, file and program sharing over their networks, she added.