Holyfield-Lewis II Delivers -- Sort of

It wasn't must-see TV, but at least the Nov. 13

Evander Holyfield-Lennox Lewis fight didn't end in controversy.

That's the sentiment from operators about the

heavyweight-championship rematch, which failed to come close to the pay-per-view

performance numbers of the first event. But at least it didn't add another stain to

boxing's already soiled reputation going into the next century.

The bout generated between 750,000 and 850,000 buys,

operators reported, although TVKO executives believe the numbers could actually increase

once all of the figures are in.

While operators said the numbers were adequate, many were

disappointed that PPV buys and revenues fell well short of those from the first

Lewis-Holyfield fight in March, which generated more than 1.2 million buys and over $61

million in PPV revenue.

The March bout, however, ended in a controversial draw,

which touched off a flurry of federal and local investigations over potential fight fixing

and influencing of fight judges by boxing promoters.

This time, Lewis won a unanimous decision over Holyfield in

a generally lackluster performance.

One top 10 MSO executive who wished to remain anonymous

said that while the fight performed well, it fell below company projections. The executive

added that the event suffered from negative press coverage resulting from the lingering

results of the controversial first meeting, which left a bad taste in consumers'

mouths.

"There really wasn't any buzz to the fight,"

the executive said.

But Cox Communications Inc. of Northern Virginia PPV manger

Ted Hodgins said the bout was a bonus for the industry, and it further padded PPV-event

revenue for the year. "If it weren't for the controversy, the fight probably

wouldn't have happened, so this is found money for us," Hodgins said.

TVKO said it felt that the event was very successful from

both financial and public-relations standpoints.

"We were very pleased with the performance of the

fight not only from a PPV perspective, but from a boxing perspective," TVKO senior

vice president Mark Taffet said. "The fight closes out the year in record-breaking

fashion and sets the stage for another outstanding year in 2000."

Indeed, the event put the 1999 PPV-boxing revenue take at

around $227 million, falling just short of the all-time revenue record of $232 million set

in 1997. The match did close out the most lucrative PPV-boxing year for TVKO, which

generated more than $195 million from four major fights.

Just as important, Taffet said, the fight went a long way

toward restoring consumer faith in PPV-boxing events. High-ticket events like

Holyfield-Lewis I and September's Oscar De La Hoya-Felix Trinidad welterweight bout

lacked consistent action and ended in controversial decisions, leading to some

dissatisfaction among consumers.

"The fight needed to restore confidence in consumers

about boxing and restore vitality to the boxing and PPV-event category, and it did just

that," Taffet said.

It's uncertain, however, what the future holds for PPV

and Lewis, the new undisputed heavyweight champion.

Taffet said the heavyweight division is replete with young

challengers for Lewis, including up-and-coming boxer Michael Grant. But industry observers

believe it will be difficult to offer the low-key Lewis against any of the mostly unknown

contenders on a PPV basis, although Taffet argued that Lewis had come of age in boxing

circles.

"Lewis' last two PPV fights have generated over 2

million PPV buys, and he beat a legend in Holyfield," Taffet said. "Based on

those fight performances, he has tremendous awareness and, if he is placed in an event

where the outcome is in doubt, people will be interested."

Nevertheless, Taffet said, Lewis could fight sometime in

March or April on Home Box Office before venturing into a PPV bout later in the year.

Plus, there's always a potential Lewis-Mike Tyson bout

that could be scheduled toward the end of the year. Tyson, who hasn't fought on PPV

since this past January, is scheduled to fight in January 2000 on Showtime.

"Tyson is one of the fighters from Lewis' era,

and [Lewis] has said that he would like to fight Tyson," Taffet said.