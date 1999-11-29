A Holiday Flick to Believe In

Take a career woman's mid-life schizophrenic episode,

mix in a little holiday fluff, and you've got If You Believe, an original

movie that debuts on Lifetime next month.

This being the 1990s, instead of an angel arriving to

refresh the values of Susan Stone (Ally Walker, late of broadcast's The Profiler),

the lead character's alter ego splits off, in the form of herself as a child, and

basically nags her back to mental health.

Stone is a 30-ish book editor who is fending off any

opportunity for happiness with both hands. Her adult-life attempts to be what her mate or

her bosses want to be, instead of who she is -- or at least once was have caused

personality paralysis.

The film begins smashingly with the camera circling around

the dysfunctional family table: 7-year-old Susan is pelted with peas by her brother, then

filled with righteous indignation when she's the one sent away. In her teens,

Susan's opinions on politics are squashed; in her 20s, she's criticized for

hiding her background from her more-prosperous college sorority sisters; and in her

mid-20s, her opinions are demeaned by a pompous husband.

The film makes one understand how an adult could reach out

and crush a child, as Susan does at the contemporaneous holiday dinner. She commits the

sin of demystifying Santa for a niece's "own good."

From there, the film loses its creative individuality and

borrows its themes from both It's aWonderful Life and A Christmas

Carol. Scrooge-like Susan grumbles into the office the day after Thanksgiving and

tries to draw in her Bob Cratchett-like assistant Robin (Meredith McGeachie). She heads

for home after dark, slips on the ice, bumps her head and the split begins. She's

bedeviled by 7-year-old-Suzie, a nudge in a red-velvet party dress.

Predictably, the other self gets her to take chances and

reconnect with the parts of life that are enjoyable, like opera. That doesn't help

the fact that she's about to lose her job for non-productivity, but in true movie

fashion, a potential bestseller miraculously presents itself. Susan rejects it, but Suzie

convinces her adult self to go after both the book and its author.

The cast is admirable, especially mini-Suzie, played by

Hayden Panettiere. The child actor spits out a prodigious amount of very adult dialog at

an amazing pace. Sometimes it seems like she's all speechifying -- but you end up

wanting a childhood friend of your own.

If You Believe airs on Lifetime at 9 p.m. on Dec. 6