HITS Tinkers with Formula

Looking to provide more variety and to use bandwidth more

efficiently, Tele-Communications Inc.'s Headend in the Sky last week unveiled its

revamped digital-programming lineup.

The rejiggered HITS lineup, which takes effect July 28,

includes a number of additions and deletions of networks, and the addition of new urban

and Hispanic tiers. Also, HITS will be marketing 13 satellite transponders to operators,

rather than 12, including one carrying only the Your Choice TV time-shifting service.

There is also a new rate structure for HITS, which is

reportedly less expensive than the current one for affiliates.

The tweaking of the lineup, which debuted last fall, is

mainly in response to feedback provided by HITS affiliates in a survey, according to Rich

Fickle, HITS' senior vice president of business development. Getting carriage on HITS

is critical for any programmer looking to secure distribution for a new network, since TCI

is rolling out the digital-video platform across the country, and several-dozen other MSOs

are using it to expand their channel offerings.

The new HITS lineup will include ZDTV, the computer and

Internet network, as well as WeatherScan by The Weather Channel, a regional-weather

service. In a memo to HITS affiliates, Fickle also said HITS is in the final stages of

negotiating deals to carry Discovery Health, Discovery Wings, CNN/SI and America's

Voice, and they should be onboard in time for the launch of the new lineup.

The new lineup isn't totally completed, according to

Fickle, since negotiations are continuing with some programmers. More announcements will

be made before July 28.

SOME ABSENCES

But as of last week, several up-and-coming digital channels

were conspicuously absent from the new list, including Toon Disney, Lifetime Movie

Network, The Suite from MTV: Music Television and VH1 and Nickelodeon's four

digital/analog channels: educational kids' network Noggin, Nickelodeon Games &

Sports, Nick Too and digital East and West Coast feeds of the veteran kids' network.

HITS is currently negotiating with Toon Disney and Lifetime

Movie Network, Fickle said, but it "is not actively looking at The Suite, although

we're open to it." TCI owns TCI Music Inc., which includes music-video network

The Box, as well as the DMX audio channels.

In the revamped HITS lineup, DMX and The Box are gaining

additional carriage. DMX will be distributing 43 audio channels, up from 40, Fickle said.

Transponders 2 and 3 will continue to offer 10 DMX services, but an operator will be able

to add 20 more from just one transponder, 11.

In the future, HITS will look at Noggin, which doesn't

launch until January, Fickle added. MTV Networks itself is offering 10 digital networks --

The Suite and the Nick spinoffs -- on its own transponder.

Lifetime Television president Doug McCormick said he is

finalizing a deal with HITS for Lifetime Movie Network, and he anticipates being on the

new lineup when it debuts in July.

A Toon Disney spokeswoman said, "We're still in

discussions about being included. That [HITS] lineup is very fluid."

Fickle said a number of HITS-affiliate requests had been

addressed, including adding more programming and grouping more DMX audio channels together

on pods, rather than spreading them out on a lot of transponders.

"The affiliates told us that they wanted, obviously,

more new content that is unique for digital," Fickle said. "The variety

[special-interest] channels have been underrated [as drivers of digital]."

Several programming services that HITS said have received

significant analog carriage, and that therefore now "have less appeal for digital

tiers," will be dropped from the HITS lineup: Cartoon Network, Country Music

Television, Food Network, Adam & Eve and Encore WAM!. But Fickle said he is trying to

find a way to keep WAM! on. A sampler channel of health-related networks, Health TV, has

also been dropped from HITS.

Some of the updates to the HITS lineup have been previously

announced in a piecemeal fashion, such as the addition of ZDTV and the launch of a

Spanish-language tier from Liberty Media Group. But last week marked the first release of

the entire reworked HITS lineup.

OTHER CHANGES

In cleaning up the old lineup, HITS has eliminated the

duplication of several basic channels -- ESPNews, The History Channel, The Independent

Film Channel and ESPN Classic Sports Network -- that were being carried on more than one

transponder.

HITS transponder 11 aims to appeal to a broad audience and,

in addition to 20 mainstream-music DMX services, it includes Discovery Civilization, The

Golf Channel, ESPN2, Speedvision, BOXPulse and BOXClassics. Discovery's new channels,

Health and Wings, are also expected to end up on that pod.

HITS is also carrying two additional digital-music-video

channels from The Box, BOXTejanos and BOXExitos, on transponder 12, which is

Liberty's "n Canales" Spanish-language tier. That tier, which debuts June

15, also includes Canal 9, CineLatino, CBS TeleNoticias, Discovery en Español, Fox Sports

Américas and eight DMX channels with Latino-oriented music.

The new HITS urban tier, on transponder 8, includes

Ovation: The Arts Network, AdulTVision, BOXEdge, BOXUrban, International Channel,

Kaleidoscope, BET on Jazz, Starz!3/BET Movies, Action Pay-Per-View and five-urban oriented

DMX channels.

Starting July 1, Viewer's Choice will program the PPV

channels carried by HITS that were previously programmed by Request Television, which is

going out of business June 30. The 27 PPV channels will remain on HITS in their entirety

until Sept. 1, when channels 9 through 27 will move to new transponders provided by

Viewer's Choice.

This means that come the fall, HITS will have two open

transponders, 5 and 6, to program, with nine to 12 channels per pod, according to Fickle.

"We may not fill that up right away," he said.

"We're trying to be cautious about what we add."

Viewer's Choice PPV channels 1 through 8 will remain

on HITS transponder 2, as well as being available on another Viewer's Choice

transponder. Viewer's Choice said it won't charge transport fees for the PPV

channels that it moves to its own new pods.

TRANSPORT FEES

According to Fickle, the number of networks that are

footing the bill for transport fees for digital services has grown, meaning that they

"will be transport-fee-free to HITS affiliates."

Fickle added that HITS has created a new transport-pricing

schedule, "which should result in significant savings for our affiliates." That

new rate structure offers volume discounts based on the number of channels taken by a

cable system.

Currently, operators pay a flat rate of 3.5 cents per

network, per subscriber, per month in transport fees, Fickle said. Under the new plan,

rates will be based on the volume of channels that an operator takes. For the average

affiliate, rates will drop to about 2 cents per network, per month, going even lower as

they add more channels.

In the new HITS lineup, there are no changes to the first

three transponders -- the so-called three-pack -- that TCI systems are uniformly rolling

out. Fickle pointed out that most non-TCI HITS affiliates are taking five to 10

transponders, and not just the three-pack. HITS now has contracts with 36 MSOs, and it is

in talks with 15 others, Fickle said.