History Is Made As Net Hits 60M

New York -- The History Channel proclaimed itself the

newest member of the 60 million-subscriber club last Wednesday.

History said it began September with 60.1 million

subscribers. And it will be launched on 98,000-subscriber District Cablevision in

Washington, D.C., Wednesday (Sept. 15), on channel 65.

The network, part of A&E Television Networks, launched

five years ago. August was its highest-rated month, led by The History of Sex,

which set several History records.

Comedy Central said recently that it topped 60 million

subscribers as of Sept. 1.