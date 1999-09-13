History Is Made As Net Hits 60M
New York -- The History Channel proclaimed itself the
newest member of the 60 million-subscriber club last Wednesday.
History said it began September with 60.1 million
subscribers. And it will be launched on 98,000-subscriber District Cablevision in
Washington, D.C., Wednesday (Sept. 15), on channel 65.
The network, part of A&E Television Networks, launched
five years ago. August was its highest-rated month, led by The History of Sex,
which set several History records.
Comedy Central said recently that it topped 60 million
subscribers as of Sept. 1.
