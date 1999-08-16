Hip-Hop Concert Slated For PPV

New York -- Louisiana-based MVM Entertainment will

distribute a live rap and hip-hop concert Sept. 6.

The five-hour Rap & Hip Hop Concert of the

Millennium: Stop the Violence 2000 will feature such performers as Master P,

Snoop Doggy Dogg, Naughty by Nature, Jay-Z, Missy Elliott and Ruff Ryders, the company

said.

Viewer's Choice will distribute the event, which will

retail at a suggested price of $19.95, MVM added.