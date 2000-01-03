High-Definition Still Has Low Penetration

Most cable operators across the country have been slow to

adopt high-definition television, with only two major MSOs -- Cablevision Systems Corp.

and Time Warner Cable -- offering limited amounts of HDTV programming in a fraction of

their markets.

There hasn't been much public outcry over the matter,

however, given the fact that television manufacturers shipped only 110,657 HDTV-ready

digital-television sets to dealers from their market introduction in August 1998 through

November 1999.

A spokesman for national consumer-electronics retailer

Circuit City Stores Inc. admitted that HDTV sales have been limited to date.

"It's an education time for consumers,"

Circuit City manager of communications Morgan Stewart said, "particularly as so many

markets don't have any digital broadcasting yet," and digital programming is

still limited even in the markets where it is available. Morgan added that

digital-television pricing continues to be an issue for consumers.

Home Box Office, the only national cable programmer to

launch a consumer HDTV feed last year, has signed only four HDTV affiliates to date --

Cablevision, Time Warner, DirecTV Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp. -- according to

an HBO spokesman. He added that other operators have expressed interest in the service,

and some have begun market tests.

In addition to offering HBO's HDTV feed on Long

Island, N.Y., Cablevision also offers New Jersey Devils and Nets and New York Knicks,

Rangers, Yankees and Mets games in HDTV to its New York-area customers in areas where the

cable plant has been upgraded for digital.

Time Warner offers CBS Corp. and Fox programming in HDTV

wherever one of the networks' owned-and-operated stations has begun delivering the

digital-broadcast service.

HBO rival Showtime Networks Inc. is expected to announce

details of its HDTV launch early this year. SNI has said that it will deliver an HDTV feed

of Showtime's primary East Coast and West Coast channels in the 1080i (interlace)

picture format, with 5.1 Dolby Digital sound.

Starz Encore Media Group LLC chairman John Sie seemed

almost gratified at the public's failure to embrace HDTV quickly. Sie has long

predicted that television viewers would be slow to migrate to the wide-screen-aspect ratio

found on many digital-television sets -- a view he restated recently during a press

conference at last month's Western Show in Los Angeles.

While HDTV didn't come close to reaching the 1

million-unit sales mark in its introductory year the way direct-broadcast satellite did,

for example, there has been some momentum building in the category. According to the

Consumer Electronics Association, digital-television unit sales were up 67 percent for the

fourth quarter of 1999 over the third quarter, even with December figures not yet counted.

"DTV sales have taken off this quarter, pushing sales

levels ahead of our projections," CEA president Gary Shapiro said. "There is no

question that the future of television is digital."

There are still questions as to how soon that future will

arrive, at least for cable customers. One cable operator expressed concerns over digital

copy-protection standards, which have yet to be resolved between the cable and

television-manufacturer industries (see Broadband Week, page 27), as well as digital

must-carry rules.

Until the Federal Communications Commission determines

whether cable companies must carry every digital-broadcast station in a given market, some

operators don't want to add other HDTV programming that they might not have room for

later.

With their close ties to consumer-electronics retailers and

manufacturers, DBS companies seem to be embracing HDTV more quickly than cable. DirecTV

and EchoStar each plan to show new HDTV-capable equipment at this week's Consumer

Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Late last month, Zenith Electronics Corp. announced that it

would enter the U.S. DBS category next fall with an HDTV-ready satellite receiver for

DirecTV subscribers. Hughes Network Systems is also expected to announce its plans for a

DirecTV-compatible, HDTV-ready receiver at the CES.

The two companies followed announcements for

DirecTV-capable high-definition televisions or set-top boxes from the following companies:

Thomson Consumer Electronics, Mitsubishi Digital Electronics America Inc., Toshiba America

Consumer Products and Hitachi Ltd.

In addition to offering HBO's HDTV feed, DirecTV

currently offers a limited number of pay-per-view movies in HDTV. EchoStar is expected to

announce additional HDTV programming at the CES.