Hicks, Muse Attacks Latin American Pay TV

Mexico City -- A Dallas-based investment company is

deepening its holdings in Latin America, where it has a $1 billion investment fund

earmarked for pay TV and other businesses.

Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst has already dipped into the

fund with last week's announcement of an investment in Venezuela-based cable company

Intercable. Hicks, Muse and BGS Group S.A. have bought an undisclosed minority stake in

Intercable from Corporacion Telemic, the company that still has control of the MSO. That

move follows the recent announcement of a separate media fund with Venezuelan media

powerhouse Cisneros Group of Cos. (CTG), as well as an investment about a year ago in one

of Mexico's most significant pay TV operations, MVS Multivisión.

Hicks, Muse plans to build out Intercable's cable

plant, concentrated in the western part of the country. The MSO currently has some 80,000

subscribers. The investment firm plans to attack Venezuela's larger cities, where

cable penetration is low or nonexistent, according to Paul Savoldelli, a partner in BGS

Group, a Buenos Aires-based company that has become Hicks, Muse's "management

consultant." As such, BGS will operate some of the firms' cable-related

investments and serve as an investment "talent scout," mainly in the Mercosur

region in the southern area of Latin America. The affiliation between Hicks, Muse and BGS,

which was also announced last week, is similar to the kinds of affiliations that Hicks,

Muse has cultivated for its U.S. investments.

In explaining their working relationship, Savoldelli said,

"It's a unique combination of BGS' local management and expertise with

Hicks, Muse's financial sophistication."

BGS has no equity ties to Hicks, Muse; it's owned by

Savoldelli and his two partners, Julio Baqueriza and Julio Cesar Gutierrez. And the two

companies are by no means strangers. All three BGS partners were senior executives in

Mandeville Partners Argentina, the Argentine-based MSO in which Hicks, Muse once held an

investment. It sold off its indirect stake in Mandeville last year to Citicorp Holdings

S.A.

In many ways, that partnership was the impetus behind BGS,

said Alan Menkes, a Hicks, Muse managing director and principal partner. "We

partnered them [Mandeville] in a specific deal, which was very successful," Menkes

said. "We like to work with a management team before we start a formal relationship

...We want them to walk before they can run." With regard to the benefits of a

management-affiliate approach, Menkes said, "It enables us to improve due diligence

and to do the kinds of transactions that a straight financial transaction can't

deliver," he said. In the case of Intercable, for example, BGS is handling issues

such as the cable build-out and equipment purchases.

Hicks, Muse has also formed a management affiliate in

Mexico, although that company is likely to pursue investments in two other industry

sectors in which Hicks, Muse is interested: financial and food.

Menkes estimated that 30 percent to 40 percent of the

firm's $1 billion investment fund -- which will be spent over an 18-month to

three-year time frame -- will be sunk into media and telecommunications. To date, $650

million has been committed to the fund, with a further $350 million to be committed over

the next few months. Which sectors the company focuses on will depend on local market

conditions.

Further investment in Mexico's pay TV industry is

unlikely, Menkes said, because "the average monthly revenue per subscriber of about

$20" does not compare favorably with other markets in the region. Even in Argentina,

where that figure is about $30 to $35 per subscriber, the fierce consolidation of that

country's cable business makes it tough to gain market share, Savoldelli said. For

that reason, "the opportunities in Argentina are mainly outside of cable," like

in radio and finance, he added.

In pay TV, Hicks, Muse views Brazil -- where thousands of

cable licenses are scheduled to be auctioned over the next few years -- as the

region's best potential market.

In April 1997, the company invested $120 million in

Mexico's largest wireless cable operator, MVS Multivisión. More recently, it joined

forces with CTG to create a $500 million fund for media investments in Latin America and

the Iberian Peninsula. That fund's focus is primarily in radio and broadcast TV.