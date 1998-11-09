HGTV Will Sponsor Natl Home Show

Knoxville, Tenn. -- Home & Garden Television will be

the national title sponsor of a home-show tour scheduled to visit 20 cities next year.

Lila Everett, senior vice president of marketing and

communications for HGTV, said the network had hoped to sponsor such a series for a few

years, but it was "more concerned with finding the right partner than getting in

early." IMG Expositions, a division of a sports- and events-marketing agency, is

producing the tour.

HGTV will have a 50-foot-by-50-foot booth at each home

show, where attendees can meet on-air personalities, witness live "how-to" demos

and register to win a Florida beach house.

Everett said HGTV will also make free space available in

its booth for local cable affiliates that want a presence at the home shows. The network

will offer cross-promotion for cable operators that choose to have their own booths at the

shows.

The first stop on the tour is Philadelphia in January, and

it will continue to Indianapolis; Cleveland; Boston; Portland, Ore.; St. Louis;

Cincinnati; Charlotte, N.C.; Minneapolis; Dallas; Kansas City, Mo.; Phoenix; Pittsburgh;

Detroit; New Orleans; Atlanta; Anaheim, Calif.; Houston; Tacoma, Wash.; and Washington,

D.C.