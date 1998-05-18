HGTV Redecorates Fall Lineup

New York -- Like the interior-decorating and

exterior-landscaping projects shown on the network, Home & Garden Television is

freshening up its programming, chiefly in primetime, for the fall season.

HGTV, the fall season of which begins in October, plans

more than 800 hours of new programming, said Burton Jablin, the network's senior vice

president of programming and production. Jablin added that its schedule will be at least

90 percent original overall and 100 percent in primetime. That total will include at least

10 new series and 30 one-hour specials, he said, not to mention additional episodes for 35

returning series -- all chiefly in primetime.

In broad strokes, Jablin explained that primetime will

remain heavily lifestyle-oriented and shot on location, while daytime will remain more

practical and studio-based.

In one departure, he said, HGTV will "try to

differentiate mornings and afternoons more," by incorporating more lifestyle product

in the afternoons as a transition into primetime. Its daytime target audience is women 25

and older, while primetime skews to adults 25-plus.

On weekends, when it targets men 25 and up, HGTV will

continue to feature gardening and landscaping shows on Saturday afternoons and interior

decorating on Sundays, but with "some tweaking." In primetime, it will beef up

its "Design Time Saturday Night" block with more originals, Jablin said.

When the fast-growing network's reach virtually

doubled to 41 million-plus homes over the past year or so, even its rerun programming was

perceived as new to those additional subscribers. But now, the network needs to be seen as

fresh by all of its subscribers, he said.

The specials include a bunch of higher-profile,

celebrity-based shows.

"But we're not going tabloid. When we go into

celebrities' bedrooms, it's not to find out who they're sleeping with, but

what they're sleeping on," Jablin said.

Primetime shows range from Model Homes, featuring

ways that supermodels decorate their homes or apartments, to TV Momsat Home

and Athletes at Home, for Mother's Day and Father's Day in 1999,

respectively.

Some primetime series will be spinoffs from current ones. Landscaping

for Less, for instance, was spawned by Decorating Cents, Jablin said, and New

Spaces will revamp one room at a time, whereas its parent series, Before &

After, focused on remodeling homes in their entirety.

Still other new primetime series (all with tentative

titles) include: Vacation Living, a lifestyle series; If These Walls Could Talk,

tracing "the roots of people's homes" back 50 or more years; and a series

of profiles of great artisans and craftsmen, probably including "Masters"in

the title.

Way to Grow, a daytime gardening strip, and The Fix,

a do-it-yourself series on repairs doable during a weekend, also are in the works.

Although HGTV and Food Network merged their affiliate-sales

forces earlier this year, and they have since cross-promoted on each other's air, the

two sister networks have only worked on one cross-programming idea, with Food contributing

cooking segments to HGTV's recently produced special, Best of Jamaican Design,

Jablin noted.

The two networks are also "exploring the idea of doing

joint contests," said Steve Newman, HGTV's senior vice president of ad sales.