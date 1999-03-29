HGTV Readies New $50M Lineup

New York -- In a master stroke, Home & Garden

Television has lined up home-improvement guru Bob Vila to do his first-ever original cable

series -- a weekly primetime show called Restore America, which will premiere on

the Fourth of July -- officials said at HGTV's upfront presentation here last week.

Vila's show is one of 10 new original series that HGTV will

add to its lineup, with most of them set to debut in the fall.

In total, HGTV plans to add more than 1,500 hours of new

original programming in the 1999-2000 season, spending in excess of $50 million, officials

said. HGTV also has 70 original specials and new episodes of 50 current series slated for

the new season.

In Restore America, Vila will take HGTV viewers on a

yearlong tour of restored historic buildings, neighborhoods and gardens across the nation.

The half-hour show will visit a different state each week for a year, starting this July 4

and culminating in a special programming event July 4, 2000.

The first episodes of Restore America will feature

visits to historic locations in Florida such as St. Augustine, Tampa and Key West, as well

as sites in Texas and Arizona.

Last year, HGTV decided that it wanted to do a series on

restorations for the turn of the century, according to Burton Jablin, the network's senior

vice president of programming and production, but it didn't have a host in mind for the

show.

At one point, Judy Girard, senior vice president of

programming and content development for HGTV's parent company, Scripps Networks, put

Jablin in touch with Vila's representatives, and they met here late last year, Jablin

said.

At the session, Jablin said, he mentioned the restoration

show to Vila, "and we could see Bob just light up."

In terms of the rest of HGTV's schedule, the network is

incorporating more "informational escapism" programming into primetime, rather

than its traditional how-to shows, Jablin said.

"We're moving toward lifestyle programming, rather

than hardcore how-to [in primetime], especially since we're launching the Do-It-Yourself

network this year, " he added.

How-to shows will continue to be a mainstay during the day

and on weekends.

HGTV's new series include: Curb Appeal, in which

guest experts explain how to do small changes to enhance the value of a home; Design

Basics, a primer on decorating principles; From the Ground Up, which shows

landscaping experts taking on various projects; Lofty Ideas, which profiles how

historic buildings have been transformed into living spaces with lofts; Trash to

Treasure, about how to transform junk into decorator finds; and The Secret Gardens

of , which visits private and public gardens across the country.

Trash to Treasures and Design Basics are set to

air during HGTV's "Design at 9" weeknight block from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Among the specials that HGTV has planned are: Farm

Houses, where host Marcia Brandwynne explores farmhouses across the country; Sitcom

Style, where set designers from top-rated shows such as Frasier and Everybody

Loves Raymond describe how the sets reflect the show's characters; Soap Pads,

which visits the homes of soap-opera stars; and Palm Beach Palaces, which offers

tours of the palatial homes of Palm Beach.