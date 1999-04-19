HGTV Aids Hunger Fight

Cable operators that are hungry for a new way to nourish

their community relations can seek help from Home & Garden Television, which recently

signed on as national sponsor of the "Plant a Row for the Hungry" (PAR)

public-service campaign.

PAR encourages gardeners to grow extra food and donate it

to local food banks or soup kitchens. Carol Hicks, vice president of public-affairs

communications for HGTV, said the association recently approached the network for help in

getting the word out on a national level.

HGTV created public-service announcements for the program,

which were set to debut April 18, in time for "Earth Week." The network also set

up a Web page and an 800 number to direct subscribers to more information on local PAR

programs.

Hicks said HGTV will create test projects with cable

affiliates in Knoxville, Tenn., and two other markets this year, before rolling out a

national affiliate program next year.

In Knoxville, HGTV will plant a garden of its own at

company headquarters, and it will ask the local Comcast Corp. affiliate to act as a

drop-off point for food from community gardeners.

Operators will also be asked to serve on a committee to

help place related human-interest stories in local media and to seek participation from

local churches, schools and community gardens.

As an affiliate-relation program, Hicks expects PAR to

attract a great deal of interest because it's easy for operators and it allows

subscribers to get involved in their own communities without spending a lot of money or

extra time.