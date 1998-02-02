Heyer Will Keep Eye on TBS Costs

A rising star at Turner Broadcasting System Inc., Steven

Heyer, shot even higher last week with a promotion that will have him looking at

programming purchases by the company's networks in terms of their economic return.

The move comes at a time when the Federal Communications

Commission has begun asking questions about how cable operators are passing through

programming costs from networks and whether subscribers are sharing too much of that

burden.

Heyer, an ad-agency veteran and former management

consultant, was named president and chief operating officer of TBS Inc., part of Time

Warner Inc. Heyer will report to Terence McGuirk, chairman and CEO of TBS Inc., who is

relinquishing his title of president. Heyer will relocate to Atlanta, but he will still

spend time in New York.

'His key area is to bring his revenue experience to

bear against future programming purchases ... to understand the bottom-line impact,'

McGuirk said. 'This is a natural evolution of Steve's analytical

abilities.'

In his former role as president of the worldwide sales,

marketing, distribution and international networks group for TBS Inc., Heyer was in charge

of ad sales and affiliate sales, two key revenue streams. Now, he will also be concerned

with costs, which mainly relate to programming.

'It's [Heyer's promotion]

well-deserved,' said Harold Vogel, an analyst at Cowen & Co. 'He's

earned his stripes.'

Heyer, 45, noted that he was 'intimately

involved' in Turner Network Television's decision to pass on the National

Football League cable package this year, which was a prime example of evaluating a

programming investment -- and nixing it -- because of the limited return on investment.

'Regretfully, we walked away from the opportunity to

buy it [the NFL] because the price was bid up and it was not in the best interest of our

company or the cable industry,' Heyer said.

TNT is now devising a programming strategy to fill the NFL

gap, according to Heyer.

Heyer's task is to work with the heads of TBS

Superstation, TNT and Cartoon Network on a strategy that 'combines decision-making

for programming investment and evaluation of its economic return,' according to

McGuirk. The entertainment presidents will continue to report to McGuirk.

Vogel pointed out that trying to control programming

expenses too tightly is problematic. 'It's a very tough job to cut any

costs,' he said.

For example, TNT picked up Babylon 5 this year, and

Vogel said TNT can't cut corners on production values on a show like that, which can

cost $1 million to $1.5 million per episode, and still have a series that can compete with

broadcast.

TNT and TBS have also made huge investments to acquire the

first broadcast windows for theatricals such as The Shawshank Redemption. The goal

is to pump their ratings up to broadcast parity. TNT, even without the NFL, would still be

the highest-rated basic-cable network in primetime, according to Heyer.

TNT's rate had 12 cents per subscriber, per month

built into it to cover the NFL costs. Heyer said that even though TNT will no longer have

that cost burden, that 12 cents will most likely go toward covering the more than $800

million that TNT and TBS will pay for National Basketball Association rights.

Turner has converted TBS to a basic-cable network from a

superstation, and Heyer said several major MSOs have sold out their new local ad inventory

on TBS.

In terms of digital, Turner eventually plans to have an

entree in the digital-network arena, McGuirk said. But the company is not rushing in,

preferring to focus its attention on its core businesses, its analog networks, both Heyer

and McGuirk said.

Heyer joined Turner in 1994 to head its ad-sales arm as

president of Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc. At TBSI, Heyer heavily lobbied Madison Avenue

for cable versus broadcast with his 'Media in the Millennium' report.

Jon Mandel, Grey Advertising's director of national

broadcast, said Heyer made substantial improvements at Turner's ad-sales unit,

although he thinks that it still needs work. 'It is so far superior to where it was

before,' Mandel said. 'But it takes time to turn around a battleship.'

Heyer came to Turner from Young & Rubicam Advertising

Worldwide, where he was president. He also spent 15 years at Booz, Allen & Hamilton

Inc., where he was senior vice president and managing partner.