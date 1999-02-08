Herman to Lead PPV Net

After a nearly six-month search, Viewer's Choice has a

new leader. Fox Television Studios executive Mindy Herman has been charged with the

challenging job of leading the pay-per-view industry's No. 1 network into the 21st

century.

Herman, who takes over next week as Viewer's

Choice's president and CEO, is armed with an extensive cable-programming and

marketing background, but limited PPV experience.

Some industry executives, however, were confident that she

will be able to effectively lead a network that is expected to help PPV to realize its

thus-far-unfulfilled expectations.

Terms of Herman's deal were not disclosed. Herman was

the leading candidate for the position after former Viewer's Choice president Jim

Heyworth resigned Oct. 31.

She inherits a company that's positioned to push PPV

beyond its disappointing analog business and into the promise of digital technology. The

service -- which serves more than 1,700 affiliated systems -- currently programs 33

digital channels featuring movie start times every 30 minutes.

But Herman also takes over at a crossroads period for

Viewer's Choice. With operators slowly moving toward digital, the industry is looking

for the network to be an aggressive marketing and affiliate-relations company that will

heavily support cable operators.

In addition, the network is in a constant battle with both

studio and event providers that want to maximize revenues for their products in a digital

business.

"The most important thing for me is to try to build a

true partnership between Viewer's Choice and its affiliates, while reaching out to

different programming providers that can help to take PPV into the millennium and to the

next level," Herman said. "We have to determine the best way to brand and

position the network."

Herman will also have to manage the often-tumultuous

relationship between the cantankerous Viewer's Choice board. Tele-Communications Inc.

and Time Warner Inc. each hold one-third interests in the company, while Cox

Communications Inc., Comcast Corp. and MediaOne Group Inc. hold a combined one-third.

"I believe that it's one of the challenges that I

face, but the support that they have given Viewer's Choice, as well as the affiliated

MSOs, affords us tremendous opportunity to create new programming and marketing

initiatives," Herman said. "That far outweighs the different PPV agendas that

the owners or other operators may have."

Obviously, the Viewer's Choice owners believe that

Herman is the right person for the job. At Fox, she served as executive vice president,

overseeing Fox Television Studios' worldwide sales and marketing, program

enterprises, business, production, finance and administrative activities.

Earlier in her seven-year career with Fox, Herman was

responsible for distributing the studio's products to PPV and pay TV. She was also

involved in developing Fox Sports Net, and she was a part of Fox's National Football

League broadcast-rights-negotiating team.

Herman also served as executive vice president of business

operations for the now-defunct Tele-TV Media digital service from 1995 through 1997. Prior

to that, she was senior vice president of business affairs for FX Networks, where she

played a key role in the launch and positioning of FX, as well as FXM: Movies from Fox.

PPV-programming executives were quick to welcome Herman to

the industry.

"The business needs someone to help make the PPV

category a more embraced, generic brand by consumers," said Dan York, vice president

and general manager of TVKO. "We welcome Mindy to the PPV category, and we look

forward to working with her in an effort to maximize PPV's potential."

"She will bring a new and refreshing perspective to

the organization, given her background," said Mark Greenberg, executive vice

president, corporate strategy and communications for Showtime Networks Inc.

Herman said one of Viewer's Choice's biggest

challenges is to win over consumers in the wake of other programming options, including

home video and direct-broadcast satellite services.

"There will really be a marketing challenge in terms

of getting the information out to the viewer," Herman said. "Digital technology

will change the face of television, and Viewer's Choice will be a leader effecting

those changes, but the business needs the right mix of programming and marketing -- both

facets have to coexist for the business to work effectively."

She also wants to develop new programming products that

will further brand both Viewer's Choice and the PPV industry. She hopes to sit down

with programming providers outside of PPV to explore opportunities to work with them and

develop more programming options.

Herman said it was "premature" to discuss any

potential personnel changes within the network, adding that she expects to sit down with

the current staff and discuss the future of the network.