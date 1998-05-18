Henson, Hallmark Team Up to Launch Kermit

New York -- Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy are the newest

players in the international pay TV-programming business, with The Jim Henson Co. and

Hallmark Entertainment announcing plans last week to launch The Kermit Channel.

The 24-hour channel, a 50-50 joint venture between the

companies, is scheduled to bow in September, in Asia and Latin America, with a forecasted

2 million subscribers, a Hallmark spokeswoman said. It will feature original and library

programming from both companies aimed at kids and families.

Hallmark Entertainment Network -- Hallmark's

library-programmed pay TV channel, which is distributed outside of the United States --

will handle distribution for Kermit. The companies said they expect most of HEN's

affiliates -- which include almost 1 million subscribers in Asia and nearly 3 million in

Latin America -- to carry the new channel.

Worldwide, HEN has about 6 million subscribers. The

companies expect Kermit to have between 8 million and 10 million subscribers within a year

of its launch.

Margaret Loesch, who was named president of Jim Henson

Television Group in February, and George Stein, HEN's president and CEO, will manage

Kermit. Before joining Henson, Loesch was vice chairman of Fox Kids Worldwide, where she

oversaw the international launches of Fox Kids Network.

Launches in other regions are expected to follow. A U.S.

launch is being considered, but it has not been solidified. HEN launched its first

international channel in 1995, but it has shied away from a U.S. launch due to the lack of

available carriage space and because the domestic rights for much of its programming are

held by others.

In addition to their library programming, HEN and Henson

also have an ambitious original-production slate that includes animation, live action and

computer-generated 3-D shows.