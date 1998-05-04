Hearst Readies Cosmo Channel

New York -- Hearst Corp. is expected to enter the

international women's programming market with plans to launch a pay TV channel based

on its Cosmopolitan women's lifestyle and fashion magazine, people familiar

with the project said.

Hearst executives wouldn't comment on the plans,

although sources indicated an official announcement could come over the next week or two.

"At this point it's still a development

project," said Stanley Sagner, director of program service development at Hearst

Entertainment & Syndication, the Hearst unit that is likely to oversee the Cosmo

channel. "No decision has been made."

It is unclear if the Cosmo channel would include any

programming from Lifetime Television, the U.S. women's channel that is 50

percent-owned by Hearst.

The Cosmo project, based in Miami, is headed by

Cynthia Hudson Fernandez, a former programming executive with U.S. Spanish-language

broadcasters Univision Communications Inc. and Telemundo Group Inc., as well as United

Family Communications, a Latin American pay TV programmer.

The channel would target young women in international

markets, with the first launch seen sometime early next year, a source said. It will be

Hearst's first channel launch following the 1996 bow of Locomotion, an animation

channel transmitted in Latin America, Spain and Portugal that it operates with the

Cisneros Television Group (CTG).

Hearst could benefit from Cosmo's huge

international distribution, which includes more than 100 markets and many local-language

editions.

Hearst denied printed reports that the company had agreed

to joint venture with CTG on the Cosmo channel. CTG declined to comment.