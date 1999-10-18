Health Net Gains Another MSO Deal

News Corp.'s entrée into the health-channel field, The

Health Network, landed another key distribution deal last week, this time with top-10 MSO

Charter Communications.

Paul Allen's Charter -- which will have 6.2 million homes

when its pending acquisitions close -- will launch THN in select markets.

Charter already carries the network on a few systems, but

the channel will now be rolled out to "a substantial number of additional

homes," according to Lindsay Gardner, executive vice president of affiliate sales and

distribution for Fox Channels Group.

Gardner declined to say how many new subscribers THN will

get from Charter. But he did say that specific subscriber commitments are spelled out in

the agreement, and that it's not just a hunting license.

Charter already has THN on in 68,000 homes, and the systems

it is acquiring carry it in 45,000 households, Fox officials said. Charter officials

couldn't be reached for comment last week.

THN, which is locked in a high-stakes battle with Discovery

Health Channel for carriage, has now racked up two major distribution deals in the past

few months. In addition to Charter, it has also forged an agreement with AT&T

Broadband & Internet Services for two-thirds of its subscriber base.

The network currently reaches 18 million homes, including

5.5 million from direct-broadcast satellite service DirecTV Inc. and 3 million from

Cablevision Systems Corp.

Discovery Communications Inc. has been mum about

distribution for Discovery Health, claiming that it will announce its affiliation deals at

the end of the year.

DCI is so eager to jump-start distribution for its health

channel, sources said, that it has been talking with some distributors and giving them the

option of switching out Discovery People -- formerly CBS Eye on People -- for Discovery

Health.

DCI, which has an agreement to acquire Knowledge TV, is

also continuing to talk with operators about switching out that educational service for

Discovery Health, according to Bill Goodwyn, senior vice president of affiliate sales and

marketing for Discovery Networks U.S.

DCI is also weighing turning Knowledge TV into a nonprofit

channel, along the lines of C-SPAN, he added.

News Corp.'s Fox has several bargaining chips that give it

an advantage over DCI in terms of getting carriage for its health network.

For one, it can offer cable operators retransmission

consent for Fox owned-and-operated TV stations. Fox can also give MSOs breaks on license

fees for its regional sports services, which it did for AT&T Broadband as part of the

carriage deal for THN.

Similarly, THN's affiliation agreement with Charter is a

byproduct of a settlement that Fox and the MSO worked out to resolve their dispute in Los

Angeles this spring.

Charter's systems there were balking at paying rate

increases for Fox Sports Net West and FSN West 2, and they were also threatening to drop

FX. As a result, Fox wound up pulling the signal for its regional sports service. Fox and

Charter eventually worked out their problems.

THN -- a joint venture that is operated by Fox Networks for

Fox Entertainment Group and AHN Partners L.P. -- was formed though the merger earlier this

year of America's Health Network and Fox's Fit TV. The merged channel launched in July.

"We've got a good head start in what I expect will be

a tough battle for distribution, operator loyalty and viewer loyalty," Gardner said.

As for Discovery Health, Goodwyn said, "We're in

negotiations with all of the major distributors."

Goodwyn projected that the channel will be in 10 million to

15 million homes by the end of the year, and in 40 million to 50 million in four to five

years.

DCI acquired full ownership of Eye on People, which it

renamed Discovery People, and it is talking with distributors about replacing it with

Discovery Health, according to sources. Goodwyn claimed that is "not a

strategy," per se, but simply one option he is broaching with distributors.

Discovery People, a digital service, has roughly 9 million

subscribers, with all but 1 million of those on DBS, according to Goodwyn.

This year, DCI also did a deal to acquire Glenn Jones'

Knowledge TV, which has 10 million full-time subscribers and 20 million total. DCI was

talking with operators about possibly converting that service to Discovery Health.

Goodwyn said no decision has been made yet about Knowledge

TV's future, but it won't just be transformed into Discovery Health, although operators

that want to replace it with the health channel can.

"You are not going to see a wholesale switch to

Discovery Health," Goodwyn said. "We're looking at a lot of options."

One possibility being explored, if enough cable operators

support the plan, is transforming Knowledge TV into a not-for-profit educational channel,

Goodwyn said. In that form, DCI could use Knowledge TV in part to promote its other

networks.

DCI rolled out Discovery Health as an analog service in

August, although it had a digital predecessor that has a berth on AT&T Corp.'s digital

platform, Headend in the Sky.

Now, Goodwyn said, the game plan is for Discovery Health to

be a widely distributed network through a combination of analog and digital carriage.

Although Discovery Health has a carriage deal with AT&T

Broadband, and it is carried in at least 1 million of its homes, the MSO has yet to

publicly make any subscriber-rollout commitments to the network.