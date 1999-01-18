HDTV Sets Still Fall Short

The barriers to popular acceptance of HDTV came into

sharper focus than ever at the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, thanks,

ironically, to an unprecedented demonstration of state-of-the-art display technology.

Companies displayed a plethora of direct- and

projection-based high-definition television systems, including the first large-scale

flat-panel display to be offered commercially. But there was something about virtually

every category of HDTV set in evidence that suggested that the optimal system has yet to

materialize, even for the very high-end home-theater market.

Using the Japanese experience with the analog

"Muse" HDTV system as a point of reference, Scott Baker, marketing manager at

Hitachi Ltd.'s Hitachi Home Electronics Inc. unit, suggested that there's a big

hurdle in the push to HDTV.

Direct-view sets based on CRT (cathode-ray-tube) technology

can't be made large enough to exploit the advantages of HDTV, while other systems

that are meant to be large enough are either too expensive or too deficient in quality to

make the grade.

"To really take advantage of HDTV in the future, these

pictures have to be large," Baker said. "If you're typically sitting nine

feet from your TV set, to see HDTV and appreciate all of its resolution, that set's

got to be at least 60 inches diagonal."

Several manufacturers displayed rear-projection CRT systems

at diagonal screen sizes above 50 inches and ranging up to 65 inches, with prices as low

as $8,000 but typically $10,000 or more for the receiver and display combined.

But experts, including some vendor reps, acknowledged that

the luminance and clarity of CRT-based systems using the current three-tube system with

seven-inch tubes fell short of what high-end buyers might be looking for.

Hitachi has developed nine-inch tubes costing twice as much

as the widely used seven-inch CRTs. That's what it will take to accomplish true HDTV

quality using this technology, which will still be cheaper than the other, non-CRT

options, Baker said.

Because they project light combined from three color tubes

into spots, rather than pixels, most CRT-projection systems "are dimmer [than

direct-projection systems]," Baker said.

"That's why many companies, including Hitachi,

have decided that up to a certain size [36 inches, in Hitachi's case], direct-view

CRT is the right technology," he added.

However, as Baker noted, in Japan, where the analog Muse

HDTV system was put into commercial operation more than 10 years ago, consumers

didn't see enough quality difference in such smaller-sized sets to justify the

expense of HDTV models. This forced manufacturers to resort to double scanning with

conventional technology in 16-to-9 CRT sets (the aspect ratio), achieving the wide-screen

advantage without adding the cost of high resolution, he added.

The introduction of standard digital TV over broadcast and

cable outlets could further damp enthusiasm for HDTV, Baker suggested.

Digital TV overcomes the primary source of consumer

dissatisfaction with TV sets and diminishes HDTV's value enhancement -- namely,

ghosting and noise artifacts -- adding greater clarity, he noted.

For every technological answer to the issues raised by

Baker -- including his own preferred CRT-projection-based options -- there were serious

drawbacks.

For example, Bill Bleha, vice president of research and

development for Hughes JVC Technology Co. Inc., championed the rapidly evolving projection

technology known as liquid crystal on silicon as a potentially low-cost means of bringing

very high-quality, large-screen systems to market. But he acknowledged that there are

still problems to be overcome before this technology has a shot at the market.

Bleha countered Baker's argument that CRT-projection

systems will be the HDTV home-theater engine.

"The costs [of CRT-projection HDTV systems] are much

higher than what people are paying for existing CRT projection, so there's an opening

in the market for the new displays to compete," Bleha said.

He cited Hughes' use of LCOS technology, which uses

liquid crystal coated across the electrodes on chips to project pixels of colored light.

"Hughes JVC has been instrumental in creating some real breakthrough technology for

large-screen projectors, and now, they're starting to scale that down for consumer

use," Bleha said.

"I believe that because of the nature of

liquid-crystal-on-silicon microdisplay, this is a potentially very big player in this

market," he added. "Even at the point of putting liquid crystal on

single-crystal, integrated circuits, they're not taxing design rules, so we're

able to take old-generation equipment and make a silicon back plane that can drive a very

high-resolution display."

But while the low-cost production process will lead to

lower costs per pixel than competing technologies, LCOS technology requires the use of

high-power lamps to enhance the power of the chip-generated photons to the point where

they become high-resolution pictures on big screens.

"The lamp is not a very nice vehicle now, because

either the color isn't right or the lifetime and costs aren't there, and the

consumer is not used to having to change lamps, as we are in the professional arena,"

Bleha said. "If there's a weak link in the system, it's probably the lamp

technology."

Perhaps the most dramatic breakthrough on display at the

Las Vegas event was the new Pioneer Electronics Corp. plasma direct-display system -- the

first large-screen (50-inch-diagonal) HDTV flat-panel system to be offered commercially.

Its suggested retail price is about $22,000.

Thomson Consumer Electronics also displayed a 50-inch

plasma system, which will go on sale later in the year.

At a Cable Television Laboratories Inc. OpenCable booth,

Pioneer demonstrated one of its plasma systems connected to an OpenCable set-top via the

industry-standard 1394 "fire-wire" connection.

"You can hang it on the wall, because you're no

longer limited by the size of the box as far as where this display can go," said Bill

Whelan, video-product planner for Pioneer.

"With a matrix-type display, we have perfect linearity

and no geometric distortion whatsoever across the entire panel, because each individual

cell is individually lit," Whelan said, noting that Pioneer now holds more than 200

patents on the technology.

"This system offers a perfectly focused picture with

uniform brightness across the entire panel and a flicker-free image, because we can

rapidly refresh the light in the panel," he added.

But Whelan acknowledged that the prospects for significant

cost reduction are uncertain, although he insisted that the current price is within the

budget of some home-theater connoisseurs.

"Certainly, as economies of scale and manufacturing

techniques advance, we will see cost reductions, but it's really too early for us to

make a prediction on the direction of the costs of the actual displays and on making it

available to a wider market," he said.